US military personnel permanently based in Estonia now number around 600

The United States now has a permanent military presence in Estonia of around 600 personnel, that country's ambassador to Estonia says. This increase is largely the result of a pledge by President Joe Biden to boost his country's military presence in the region, and in Europe more broadly.

Speaking to Diplomaatia magazine, published by the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS), U.S. Ambassador to Estonia George P. Kent said: "Thanks to President Joe Biden's promise in Madrid, the United States brought plenty of personnel to the [NATO] Eastern Flank, including here to Estonia. Whereas the permanent presence in Estonia had been rather modest earlier, now we have over 600 soldiers here," Ambassador Kent told Diplomaatia (link in Estonian).

As to the rationale behind the presence, the ambassador said: "The U.S. is not awaiting a Russian attack here, but is continuing to increase its presence, just as we pledged to do in Madrid," referring to the NATO summit held in the Spanish capital in the summer of 2022.

At present, a U.S. M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) battery is located at Tapa base in Lääne-Viru County, while personnel from the famed 101st Airborne Division are in South Estonia, in Võru County at this time.

Diplomaatia reports that the HIMARS unit, plus a U.S. Army infantry company, arrived in Estonia at the end of last year, with more personnel arriving in Võru in May this year.

With the HIMARS, Estonia gets to test how long-range missile launchers can be put to use in the conditions to be found in this country, which in turn speeds up the planning process, the ambassador said, noting that Estonia had requested HIMARS support prior to the February 2022 invasion by Russia of Ukraine.

Not only Madrid but also this summer's NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, paved the way for America's contribution to regional defense to a new level, the ambassador went on.

Ambassador: Commitment demonstrated in actions as well as words

"I must add that some significant things happened during the year [between Madrid and Vilnius]," Ambassador Kent went on.

"These plans contain much more detail than the alliance has put in place over the past 30 years," he said.

The ambassador noted that his country had contributed to Estonia's defense, and that of other allies, in deed, by sending personnel and materiel, and not just in word.

Fears over a shifting emphasis on the part of the U.S. to other parts of the world, including in East Asia, can be allayed, the ambassador went on, noting that this was not an either-or choice, and has not been for 70 years – since the signing of the Southeast Asia Treaty Organization in Manila in 1954 (the Washington Treaty, which laid the foundations of the alliance, was inked in 1949, meaning the 75th anniversary will be marked next year).

As for plans, these have been done in increments – in the case of Ukraine this is in part behind some of the criticisms heard about the leisurely pace of training and supplying that country's military.

Ukraine support commitment measurable in decades

When we say that we are committed to Ukraine, we… don't mean just this month or this year. We will be working for Ukraine for a long, long time – many years, or, in fact, decades," the ambassador continued.

The ambassador also noted that, when speaking at this year's Paide opinion festival on a panel with Estonia's former ambassador to Ukraine Kaimo Kuusk, it was noted that US$18 billion in military aid had been provided to Ukraine in a 43-month period, a sum which would have been hard to imagine even 18 months earlier.

This not only related to the cost, but also simply the practicalities in terms of, for instance, logistics channels.

Further developments include a US$200 million weapons support package unveiled last week, with HIMARS and Patriot munitions among the contents.

As for this region, the ambassador would not and could not be drawn on detail, but noted that commander of United States European Command Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli had been tasked with this, in partnership with others, including the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF), Gen. Martin Herem.

"Gen Cavoli has told me personally that the talks had been very constructive, and he was highly pleased with communication with EDF leadership. I have heard, from military and civilian people alike in Estonia, that they are wholly satisfied, both with the process itself and with the final outcome," Ambassador Kent went on.

Another interesting point raised in the Diplomaatia piece was the fact that, while in the West, particularly in a Russian context, we talk about hybrid warfare, a blending of conventional military activity with cyber warfare, misinformation and other dimensions, Russian military doctrine itself lacks this term. It has always referred to "active measures," as evidenced by the actual abduction of Eston Kohver in 2014, or by the 2007 large scale Denial of Service attacks which accompanied orchestrated on-street rioting and disruption in central Tallinn.

An important way-stage for regional defense comes next year, with the next NATO summit, this time in Washington, birthplace of the alliance.

"I think it is too early to talk about the results [of Washington]. Only a month has passed since the Vilnius Summit, where great progress was made in a number of areas, including regional defense plans. Work on the implementation of these plans will be ongoing, in several directions. These plans contain far more detail than the Alliance has put in place, over the preceding 30 years," the ambassador went on.

This not wishing to predict too many things includes the status of Ukraine as a potential NATO member, though what is clear is that Ukraine will have an important place in the talks.

The Diplomaatia piece (in Estonian) is here.

U.S. military personnel have been on rotation in Estonia in significant numbers at least as far back as 2014, the year Russia annexed Crimea and began an insurgency war in Donbas.

More recent activity includes a large scale airborne drop exercise over Järva County, and visits by U.S. Navy vessels.

