Gallery: Center Party holding extraordinary congress in Paide

Members of Estonia's Center Party convened in Paide on Sunday morning for an extraordinary congress. Running for election as party chair are Tanel Kiik and Mihhail Kõlvart.

Delegate Yana Toom supports Kõlvart.

"Tanel has said that he is Ratas' man, and I see no difference in his and Ratas' leadership," Toom said. "Kõlvart is running for Center Party chair, but Kiik is running against Kõlvart."

Maria Jufereva-Skuratovski, meanwhile, supports Kiik for party chair.

"I absolutely support Kiik — and for several reasons," she said. "First of all, Kiik has significant experience at the state level; he's served as minister twice, and he is our party whip. He's hardworking and smart and decisive. He would be better for us in the Center Party because he's a strong candidate for prime minister. Kõlvart is strong and smart, but Kiik is more capable of uniting the party."

Jufereva-Skuratovski doesn't believe that electing Kiik party chair would lose the party Russian-speakers' votes.

"We've lost mandates due to the war [in Ukraine]," she explained. "When we declared Russia an aggressor, many of our supporters disagreed, and didn't support us in the elections. This drastically impacted our ratings. I don't believe that if Kiik wins, then Russians won't vote for us. Kiik doesn't support stripping Russian citizens with permanent residency of their right to vote either, nor too rapid a transition to Estonian-language education. It all depends on his messages."

Center member Aivar Riisalu backs Kõlvart.

"He's a charismatic leader; he's analytical," Riisalu described. "He has very little emotion, which is maybe even a problem, but if we're talking about the wish and will to unite and cooperate, then I trust him much more. Tanel Kiik, should he win, will throw me out of the Center Party."

"I like him as a man — a very talented and smart man," Lasnamäe delegate Dmitri Budõlin said about Kõlvart. "I've known him for ten years already, and he is constantly surprising me with his sense. Tanel Kiik is young."

Party board, other roles to be elected too

A total of 34 party members are running for election to the Center Party's governing bodies at Sunday's extraordinary congress, among them 12 regional chairs, 10 MPs and several local government leaders.

20 candidates are running for election to the party board, two for election as party honor court chair, and ten to the party's audit committee.

Delegates will be electing 14 members to the Center Party board, with each delegate allotted eight votes. The party board also includes the party chair elected at the congress, the party council chair, the chair of the Center Party parliamentary group as well as the chair of the party's youth council.

