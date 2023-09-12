Ministry after fixed-term contracts for top state officials

The joint ministries building in Tallinn.
The joint ministries building in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The Ministry of Finance has sent out for approval legislative intent to amend the Public Service Act that would limit top state officials to two terms, introduce fixed-term contracts for high-ranking officials and disclose, in addition to the salaries of officials, those of contractual employees in the public sector.

According to the legislative intent document, the ministry wants ministry permanent secretaries and undersecretaries limited to two terms and introduce fixed-term contracts for department heads.

As things stand, the head of the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service and the director general of the Competition Authority are limited to two terms. The Security Agencies Act also prescribes the same rule for the heads of security services.

The ministry wants to also limit deputy heads of government agencies to fixed-term contracts. That is currently the case for the deputy head of the Police and Border Guard Board and the ISS deputy chief.

The changes would also introduce a public sector minimum salary at 60 percent of median salary.

Salaries of IT managers to become public

The Public Service Act from a decade ago separated public servants who exercise public authority from those that perform support functions into officials and contractual public service employees.

The legislative intent document explains that unequal treatment of these two groups has become a problem and the line between them has become less pronounced.

The ministry points out that people are increasingly switching to contractual employment and the appointment of officials has fallen.

Changes would calculate the pay of public servants and contractual employees on the same grounds and also disclose the latter's salaries. According to the ministry, this is important to ensure transparency and avoid misuse of public funds and corruption.

Last year, agencies employed 22,410 public servants of whom 6,986 were officials, 9,057 special service officials, 5,239 contractual workers and 1,137 special service employees. Local government agencies employed a total of 5,517 persons – 2,957 officials and 2,560 employees.

Editor: Barbara Oja, Marcus Turovski

