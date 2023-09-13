Weather turns rainy in Estonia on Wednesday, more autumnal as week goes on

While Estonia has been basking in the final throes of summer over the past few days, the weather is set to turn more autumnal from today, Wednesday, which will be rainier in the capital and in the North and West more generally.

It will however remain comparatively warm and muggy on Wednesday, with thunderstorms at times, in the West, though little wind. As the week progresses, it will get chillier at night.

Overnight Tuesday to Wednesday saw rainfall in Western Estonia and even thunder in places, while Eastern Estonia was drier and somewhat clearer. The morning began with patches of fog, light southwesterlies, and temperatures a fairly uniform 16-18 degrees.

Weather map for the morning of Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Source: ERR

Again rainfall occurred in places, particularly on the North and West coasts including over Tallinn early this morning.

Cloud cover will intensify and spread to cover the entire country daytime, while the mercury is set to rise to 23 to 24 degrees in the Center and Southeast, 20 to 22 degrees in the North and West, and slightly cooler, at 19 degrees, over the islands.

Daytime weather map, Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Source: ERR

Thunder and lightning may be experienced across the western half of the country.

Thursday into the weekend are set to be drier, but still cloudy in the main. Daytime temperatures will average 15-17 degrees while nights can be in the single figures, around 7 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Four-day weather prognosis, Thursday, September 14 to Sunday, September 17, 2023. Source: ERR

--

