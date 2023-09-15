Friday's weather in Estonia clear and sunny, nights getting chillier

Rowan trees in fruit in Estonia.
Rowan trees in fruit in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
After a couple of days of rain, Friday in Estonia is set to be clear and sunny, particularly in the morning.

Overnight Thursday to Friday brought noticeably lower temperatures, down to 5 degrees in the Southeast, rendered chillier by northerlies in gusts up to 12 m/s.

However, the wind died down in the course of the early morning, which will dawn more-or-less completely clear across the country, and calm, bringing air temperatures of 10-12 degrees celsius in the West, cooler (8-10 degrees) in the East.

Weather map for Estonia on the morning of Friday, September 15, 2023. Source: ERR

It will start to cloud over during the day, particularly in the East, though Tallinn and environs should remain clear, with only light breezes nationwide.

Daytime temperatures will be a fairly uniform 16-18 degrees.

Daytime weather map for Estonia, Friday, September 15, 2023. Source: ERR

These conditions will repeat on Saturday; a chilly night followed by a dry, mostly sunny day, with temperatures topping out at 19 degrees.

Sunday will be similarly warm, but cloud cover will intensify and rain will start to spread, first over the islands and then on the mainland.

Four-day weather prognosis for Estonia, Saturday, September 16 to Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Source: ERR

Editor: Andrew Whyte

