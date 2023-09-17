Samost and Hennoste on 'backbone' of Estonian journalism, and its absence

Journalism lecturer and literary scholar Tiit Hennoste and ERR's head of news Anvar Samost discuss the values, ideals and agenda that media organizations uphold, as well as power dynamics between the press and politicians in Estonia, the declining role of literature in society, and the influence of American political polarization on press freedom in Estonia.

Let me ask right away: How would you describe the state of the Estonian press after 30 years of freedom and independence?

It's a kind of two-way street, and I believe it is in the same state as Estonian society. There's one end to it, there's the other end, and then there's waste land in between. Maybe at one end there is investigative journalism; for example, the scandal involving the current prime minister, Kaja Kallas, is a case in point. Until the mid-1990s, however, there was nothing like this in the Estonian press—not even in the pre-war republic and certainly not during the Soviet era. At the other end, there's the kind of, excuse me, nonsense that we get to read, watch and listen to all the time on various portals. So it's very much a two-way thing.

When I think about the past, however, I realize that journalism has improved much compared to the 1990s, especially in terms of working with sources and journalistic ethics. Although that level was relatively high in the meanwhile, I think ethics is going now quietly, quietly, quietly down again. But not as in the early 1990s; then it was really pretty crazy at times.

Anvar Samost. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Moreover, what seems to be getting worse is that journalists are somehow too close to their sources. For instance, journalists allow politicians too easily to get their way, or they allow them too easily to direct planned in advance communication, and for me, it's particularly mad when journalism becomes just a place for rewriting social media texts.

One of the things I've been terribly impressed with lately is that the editorials in the Estonian press, which I didn't think were particularly strong or influential until recently, have become very prominently influential, just as they are in the rest of the world, where you usually pick up an editorial from a large, important paper and see what these editorial writers out there are thinking.

It is true that editorials have gained prominence, and there is more of a suggestion and a demand and less of a description of the situation in them. But do these editorials have any significant impact on Estonian politics and society today? Looking at journalism as a whole, I think its influence has diminished somewhat since the 1990s.

It has diminished indeed, in the mid-1990s the press took down politicians with relative ease; for example, one, two or three articles were written, and the politician was removed from office. Back them, there was no protective communication barrier around politicians. Journalists are now outnumbered by PR professionals on the opposing side; they cannot break through as easily, and politicians have learned to keep quiet. But the press hasn't quite learned to keep quiet!

On what occasion should the press remain silent?

When it comes to ignoring certain characters who are pushing to the fore, the press picks up and starts writing at ease because it's exciting, interesting or it gets a lot of clicks. I'm thinking, for example, of the many entertainers; I don't think the press should pay that much attention to them.

There is so much pressure on editors, particularly when writing about politics but also when writing about business or entertainment, that if you, so to speak, give someone a platform and a chance to get into a picture, someone else comes along and says, "Look, I've got a similar story to tell." It still takes some guts on the part of the editors to say, "Look, your story is not interesting." But too often, the easy way out is taken because, what the hell, the space will be filled.



Yes, it is precisely as you say: there is a lack of strength, or backbone.

But it seems to me that there's a bit of a flip side to it as well. If I look at the paper editions now, for example, there are 30–40 stories in one issue, but there are 300–400 stories a day online.

If you have to produce 10 times as many stories, it's obvious that we don't have 10 times as many people on the editorial team, which means that the quality can't be the same.

It is not a requirement to produce 10 times as many stories per day. When I started working for Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR) in 2016, I began to introduce the idea that press releases are more like suggestions for possible topics, that they should remain unwritten and unpublished, and that the journalist should instead focus on the editor's agenda and initiatives. And a little later, Õhtuleht adopted the same declaration, and nothing devastating has happened to the national public broadcaster, and certainly not to Õhtuleht—unlike to some other very large publications, where practically all the press releases that the communications people manage to send out during the day are published essentially unchanged.

That's right. I spent a great deal of time in the second half of the 1990s suggesting to journalists that a press release is merely a starting point from which to start, investigate and look further. There might be something intriguing hidden in a press release, such as an interesting tidbit or nuance, but press releases are not intended for publication. However, as you can see, it has not been helpful, at least for some of them.

The "News handbook" ("Uudise käsiraamat") is one of your important works, at least for journalists, and I wanted to bring it up while discussing the importance of defining boundaries and the backbone. I used it most recently when I lectured students at Tallinn University for microcredit in the spring. I reviewed the basics: news criteria, interviewing, relations with sources, the fundamentals of journalism, and I realized that while the book's title is "handbook," it is essentially a list of values, a doctrine of values.

Yes, it is both a manual and a skills-based curriculum, but at its core, it is really a teaching of values. It is a teaching of the values that quality journalism needs to have, and how to get to these values, how to maintain and uphold them. Indeed, it is exactly this.

Perhaps the most important part of achieving journalistic independence, or the backbone, is to think about these core values, both handbook values as in relations with sources or selecting news, but also more general values like our independence and autonomy. On the other hand, it's also about who you represent, because a journalist doesn't represent himself or herself; they represent their audience–listeners, readers and viewers.

I would qualify one thing here: whether a journalist now represents their readers and viewers is a bit of a slippery slope, simply put, because it could mean that they become the mouthpiece of the readers, so to speak, or that they start offering what the readers want.

I think there's a big difference between giving readers what they "need" and being the personality and decision-maker; let's say, there isn't usually a team behind it, I'm the only one deciding. If I merely give readers what they want, I am essentially doing click journalism.

The other side of the equation, in my opinion, is that the press also represents itself, as well as its own media organization and its values and perceptions. This is actually extremely important because no media organization is a place devoid of values, perceptions, ideologies, and ideals. Of course, there may be some who are only interested in making money.

Should the press have a competitive view of how society's agenda is shaped? Should journalists, editors, and publications stand up for a role in shaping the societal agenda comparable to, perhaps even stronger than, politicians, officials, or the business world?

I don't know whether they can have a stronger role; how could you measure it precisely? But I think they should certainly have a role, because if the press doesn't have this agenda, then it just reduces to being an entertainer or some kind of yellow rhetoric, but I can't imagine a democratic society, for example, where the press is the fourth or fifth power. That is simply not possible.

If the press does not have this agenda, or if only one section of the press has it, I believe this democratic society will soon collapse.

Nevertheless, this is the issue we are facing right now, or at least there are these challenges in some areas.

Indeed.

And it brings back what we've already discussed: that journalists or editorial staff allow themselves to be directed by communication experts or become social media post "narrators" despite not intending to do so.

No, of course, it's not on the agenda of journalists; it's just a situation where the journalist is a kind of tube that sends something out.

Long, long ago, journalism was a so-called liberal profession where, let's say, not all stars, but still the so-called great personalities worked. But today's mass production, has also transformed journalist into a tiny cog in a machine. And the reality is that the same backlash or conversion must happen again, for the journalist to stand up and the opposing party to recognize that this is an influential and important figure, who must be considered and who, if necessary, has to be deliberated with.

Given my capacity to set the social agenda, I've been engaging in this type of mental exercise for decades: I think about who the current editors-in-chief of Estonia's most prominent news outlets are. What are the political parties, coalition, and opposition leaders in Estonia? The two groups are then compared in terms of intellectual capacity and influence.

If a decade ago it appeared that the scales were hopelessly and irreversibly tilted in favor of politicians, it now appears that the scales are balanced, if not tipped in favor of journalists. Not because the journalistic side has somehow become much stronger, but because an unprecedented number of individuals have entered politics who would not have been imagined to be there 10 years ago. What do you think?

I haven't measured it that way, but it's an interesting thought experiment in itself. I wouldn't just put editors-in-chief, because in fact every media outlet has its own senior team of journalists who sometimes don't want to be editors-in-chief, but who are very much in charge and sometimes even more influential than the editors-in-chief.

However, I agree, this is not a strength of the press corps, but rather a political weakness. During my tenure as a lecturer at the University of Helsinki between 2004 and 2008, many former athletes, misses, and others started to enter politics. And both the press and the people looked at them with a totally sheepish eye and then started to vote for them.

There's not much that can be done about it, but when I listen to the people in parties, I realize that there are still two camps within them, there are the clowns and there are others that absolutely do not tolerate them, even though they're in the same party.

What should journalism do to maintain its strength, relevance and influence?

I think one thing would still be what I said at the beginning: reduce the amount of text and thereby allow for the production of better-quality text. I do not imagine that the press has the money to buy—or where would it buy—a huge number of journalists to fill this role on such a large scale. That is one thing.

Another thing is ambition.

Tiit Hennoste. Source: Ülo Josing

There is always a shortage of money, but in my opinion, a shortage of money is not, and can never be, an argument. You just have to choose: you have to be more efficient, you have to do less, and you have to choose what to do.

But I also don't see the same ambition among journalists that I saw among top journalists in the 1990s. I just don't see it very much anymore—maybe very rarely.

Perhaps you should remind our readers what happened in the 1990s. What was the ambition of the nineties, and what did it look like?

What is this [press] statement for? This statement is to take down the government!

Primitive, I agree; of course, yes, it was a totally primitive thing. the central thing was to annoy or to get the message across as forcefully as possible, at the time the word "kottima" (Estonian slang for "pest" or "plague" - ed.) was used for that a lot. I don't know if it's still in use today in the media, but it represented an extremely important thing at that time.

Important at the time was the fact that there were top journalists who had access to so much information that if a politician merely glanced at their card indexes, computers or similar, he or she would get anxious. I doubt there are enough young journalists with such deep, world knowledge. This general baseline knowledge is lacking, I think.

And this general background knowledge is something that I now see as lacking.

Where the journalist handbook discusses specialized news, there's actually a bit about what a person working as a court reporter or in economics and so on should know: the whole system—so that she or he knows how the thing works, who the key players are, and so on and so forth.

Anvar Samost. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

When I read the texts today, I do not get the impression that journalists know what they write about. And if they don't know it, they begin fiddling or speculating, or they overgeneralize, "ah, maybe there's something to be done here."

So it's a knowledge thing. And the skill how to share, how to formulate one's own knowledge—it's a big issue, a bit of a sad one too.

In essence, every editorial office should continuously and in real time define power: question where it is, if it is still where it was yesterday, the day before, and where it will be tomorrow, and act accordingly.

Yes, exactly.

The first question is where is power now? But the press should also have predictive power, the ability to predict where power will be tomorrow and deal with these problems, places or individuals beforehand. So, it is also coming to terns with the fact that I am just researching these people, discovering who they are, researching new institutions, discovering what these are, so that I am competent when I realize that "Aha, it's about to explode."

Building up one's own competence does not mean that I have to start writing immediately. I would say it is better to wait a bit. Everybody wants to start writing to soon.

Speaking of power in Estonia, I'll digress as I'm talking to someone who knows probably everything about Estonian literature. Back in the late 1980s, maybe even in the early 1990s, Estonian literature and writers played a very important role in society; you could say they had a lot of power. I was talking with my colleagues in the editorial office, in preparation for this interview, about whether they could tell me—perhaps I am wrong, but whether they could tell me—of any writers or literary works from the 2000s, from the last couple of decades, that would have had an equally strong impact on society, as, for example, "Piiririik" (English translation: "Border State") did, or before that, to take a provocative example, Raimond Kaugver did. And why not go even earlier, from the poets of the late 1960s to the prose writers of the 1970s? I don't see it! Or am I ignorant of contemporary Estonian literature?

No, that picture is quite right.

In fact, writers were most influential during the 19th century and the first half of the 20th. If you think about, for example, how writers were treated in the pre-war republic or the influence or significance of writers in society, the Soviet period was similar, but in a slightly different way: the writer could not be as strong a critic as she or he needed to be, they had to make concessions here and there. In the 1990s, influence and power remained,although the situation was admittedly more revolutionary, if you can put it that way, and from then on it started to wane.

Here, we can now talk about two things, or we should talk about two things separately. One is that there is the influence, power, or strength of literary works; in fact, there have been such works; after all, after "Piiririik", there is still Kiviräha's "Rehepapp" (Old Barny") and...

Kaur Kender, maybe?

It's a bit of a different kind of thing.

It certainly had an impact on society...

Of course, it had its own power or influence. The very powerful and interesting experiments of the ethnofuturists in the 1990s, or Ene Mihkelson more recently.

I think that now, for example, Kiviräha and Õnnepalu have a certain amount of such power.

Both Õnnepalu and Kivirähk are continuing what they did in the late 1980s and early 1990s; no new narrative has been born there.

They have changed quite a lot in terms of what they were writing about at the time. But in terms of the kind of influence they have on society, yes, they haven't changed, and new people of that caliber haven't come along.

I don't think there's a compelling answer to that; I don't have a compelling answer to why it is this way, why it has been this way, or why it has gone this way.

In the rest of the world, the picture is the same: the importance and influence of literature have been steadily declining. At the same time, though, there are some very powerful books, but very few. But the writer as a public intellectual whose voice is listened to—this influence has clearly gone down everywhere with book sales.

What I was going to say is that I don't feel that journalism has taken over in the sense that it has taken over this role; rather, I feel like something has been left out. The story of Estonia that the press now tells—the story of Estonia throughout Estonian history—has been told in the past by writers, often more successfully and better.

Now I might be wrong, but I feel that for some reason nobody wants to write the story of Estonia, which is happening right now and bubbling all around us in all its diversity and unexpectedness—and there is a lot of it.

Yes, it is often just talking about yourself, discussing all these things essayistically, but it still tends to be a rather narrow view.

At the same time, journalism has taken over the role of storytelling and, in my opinion, left behind the equally important role of generalization or forecasting.

It is obvious that the stories told by the writers, the entire world and system of reference that are created in a great novel, for example, are, in any case, infinitely more emotionally powerful than journalism can ever be.

Tiit Hennoste. Source: Jaanus Lensment/Eesti Meedia/Scanpix

In the U.S., next to entertainment and audiovisual culture, there are also a lot of political and journalistic models. And all this extreme polarization, all these weird trends that actually have little to do with Estonian culture and Estonian society, inevitably penetrate here; they affect [Estonian] journalism, they affect how we translate our local code for our readers.

Yes, it is. It's just that you can see that one part of it takes its views, ideas, and ways of thinking from somewhere in the American West Coast universities, and the other part of it takes them from somewhere in Donald Trump's world.

But I have a sneaking suspicion that it's going to be pretty hard to get rid of. Because in order to get out of it, the politicians have to have a very strong agenda of their own, which would not be linked to this international agenda, or at least introduce very clear lines of their own. But I do not see such things in Estonian politics.

Sadly, neither do I. As far as the press is concerned, one thing that for a long time seemed to be beyond us is now clearly here. This is a worldview division of journalism into two. When 10 years ago all the major media houses were saying that the Estonian audience, the number of Estonian readers, listeners, and viewers, was too small to produce right-wing or left-wing or, I don't know, whatever ideologically oriented publications, I would say that now we have one media house, Postimees, which is more conservative and more nationalist, and another media house, Ekspress Group and Delfi, which is more progressive, more left-wing, and more cosmopolitan. And this is being done quite deliberately; it is not accidental.

Let's jump back in time. In fact, such a division existed in the pre-war republic absolutely and clearly. At that time, main newspapers were quite clearly directly linked to the parties. Nowadays, these are simply worldview orientations; they are not linked to a particular party, although sometimes these links are also wanted.

This split, this two-way movement, is fairly recent. I can't tell, and I can't see into people's minds, how much this is now related to the influence of the owners; however, to a certain extent, it is. The influence and perceptions of journalists, however, derive from this source.

Nonetheless, I believe that two factors play a role here. One is that we do not have a large audience, so we cannot attract everyone; sociological images illustrate that we will attract various demographic groups, ages, etc. Nevertheless, I believe it is the influence of online or web-based media at this time. People used to subscribe to one newspaper, now they look at several different publications on the web. This has made it possible to capture more readers.

Anvar Samost. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

It is also related to the fact that, for instance, Postimees is conservative because of its opinion articles, political stances, and other content of a similar nature. But I don't see anything conservative in their culture section.

In other words, the position of a newspaper or portal on this left-right or liberal-conservative scale varies, helping them to attract the readership of other websites or publications.

I have also pondered this, and I have no idea how harmful this polarization, this division along ideological lines, could be for Estonia's measure of freedom.

Freedom of expression is a fundamental issue for the press, because if it is taken away, society's freedom will be lost as well.

If the confrontation gets too sharp or too strong, then yes, it clearly starts to limit freedom. Or it creates a situation, in which I can only write in a certain publication, but people are not really divided so neatly, in my opinion, into liberals or conservatives; such a one-dimensional division cannot be made for any given person at all. Usually, people are conservative on some things and liberal on other things in this world.

So if there's a missing middle ground or something like that, or if those lines are drawn too sharply somewhere...

I also see the role of ERR, Estonian Television, and Estonian Radio, which can stand between the two camps and provide options to those who do not wish to associate themselves with a specific media outlet.

--

