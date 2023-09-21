Lääne-Nigula council approves initial phase of Risti wind farm development

Thursday, the Lääne-Nigula rural municipality council approved the first phase of the special planning for the Risti wind farm, permitting the future installation of up to 25 wind turbines with a maximum height of 270 meters.

Janno Randmaa, the mayor of Lääne-Nigula municipality, told the municipal council that certain changes have been made to the draft, such as reducing the maximum height of wind turbines from 290 meters to 270 meters. Additionally, the number of wind turbines has decreased from 30 to 25.

"When we now go ahead with the special planning, we will get further clarity on how high wind turbines should be, what their impact on the area will be, and how they should benefit the local community. The surrounding community should feel that it also gives something, not just takes away," he said.

In the draft, AB Artes Terrae OÜ consultant Heiki Kalberg said that each household has a veto right of 1.5 kilometers. This implies that if, in the next phase, a wind turbine is to be erected within 1.5 kilometers of a residence, each residence must give its consent.

During the coordination phase, it also became apparent that people wanted assurance that their home would not be caught between two wind farms. The draft includes a 10-kilometer buffer zone that prohibits the construction of several wind farms.

"When the draft is approved, a new call for proposals will be issued for the detailed planning, then illustrations and an explanatory memorandum will be drafted, and additional nature studies will be conducted," Kalberg listed the upcoming steps.

The Lääne-Nigula municipal council approved the draft with 16 votes in favor and six against.

In the past, the municipality and Enefit Green fought in court over the special planning, but the municipality lost, and Enefit Green has not abandoned its plan to construct a wind farm. Sunly and Utilitas are also interested in wind energy generation in the region.

In the second phase of the specific planning, which could last several years, the wind farm's comprehensive layout will be determined.

The project is being developed and currently owned by Enefit Green, which is a subsidiary of Eesti Energia AS.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!