Wednesday's weather in Estonian rainy and windy

Wet and windy conditions overnight Tuesday to Wednesday will continue today, with quite strong westerlies taking the edge of ambient temperatures still well into the double figures.

There is also a chance of thunder in a few places.

Weather map for the morning of Tuesday, October 4, 2023. Source: ERR

While the rain is set to ease in the East in the morning, it will pick up again across the country during the day. Temperatures will only be slightly higher daytime than they were in the morning, at 12-15 degrees, while the wind will intensify to 8-16 meters per second, in gusts up to 22 meters per second. At the same time, this will have the effect of lifting the cloud cover slightly to allow the sun to peep through in places.

Daytime weather map for Tuesday, October 4, 2023. Source: ERR

The winds will continue in the evening, though the direction will wheel round to the Northwest.

Heading towards the weekend, similar conditions will prevail, though average temperatures are set to continue to fall, to as low as 6 degrees on Sunday, and to just a degree above zero in places overnight Friday to Saturday. This may mean some of the precipitation falling as sleet on Friday – though Saturday will be drier, only for the rainfall to return on Sunday.

Four-day weather outlook, October 5-October 8, 2023. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!