Wednesday's weather in Estonian rainy and windy

News
Rainy weather in Estonia.
Rainy weather in Estonia. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Wet and windy conditions overnight Tuesday to Wednesday will continue today, with quite strong westerlies taking the edge of ambient temperatures still well into the double figures.

There is also a chance of thunder in a few places.

Weather map for the morning of Tuesday, October 4, 2023. Source: ERR

While the rain is set to ease in the East in the morning, it will pick up again across the country during the day. Temperatures will only be slightly higher daytime than they were in the morning, at 12-15 degrees, while the wind will intensify to 8-16 meters per second, in gusts up to 22 meters per second. At the same time, this will have the effect of lifting the cloud cover slightly to allow the sun to peep through in places.

Daytime weather map for Tuesday, October 4, 2023. Source: ERR

The winds will continue in the evening, though the direction will wheel round to the Northwest.

Heading towards the weekend, similar conditions will prevail, though average temperatures are set to continue to fall, to as low as 6 degrees on Sunday, and to just a degree above zero in places overnight Friday to Saturday. This may mean some of the precipitation falling as sleet on Friday – though Saturday will be drier, only for the rainfall to return on Sunday.

Four-day weather outlook, October 5-October 8, 2023. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:28

Driving dunk and without a license soon subject to €620,000 fine in Latvia

11:05

Report: Estonia internet freedoms intact even as global decline continues

10:22

Former children's hospital employee handed fraud suspicions

09:58

Lauri Läänemets: Taxing poverty does not a richer country make

09:56

Record warm September leads to lower heating and power bills

08:58

Ratings: Isamaa overtakes Center Party in support

08:31

Tartu seeking Christmas tree

08:19

Statistics: Industrial output in Estonia fell nearly 12 percent in August

08:01

Wednesday's weather in Estonian rainy and windy

03.10

ISS: Russia uses free education to recruit students to intelligence service

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.10

Mupo, language board concerned over Tallinn Bolt drivers' Estonian skills

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

03.10

Kasparov to ERR: Every engineer that leaves Russia means one fewer missile

24.01

Finnish broadcaster: Violent gangs in Sweden run from abroad

02.10

Statistics Estonia: Higher degree, higher salary?

30.09

Archeologists discover human bones and Viking-era settlement in Viru-Nigula

03.10

Kaja Kallas advises press to pin more blame on Kaljulaid in Alexela case

03.10

ISS: Russia uses free education to recruit students to intelligence service

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: