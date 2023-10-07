Storms buffet Estonia, leading to felled trees, thousands of power outages

Stormy conditions with gusts in excess of 30 meters per second have buffeted Estonia, leading to rising sea levels and tens of thousands of power outages nationwide. Ferries between the mainland and the island of Hiiumaa, and between Tallinn and Helsinki, have been subject to cancelation.

Electricity infrastructure maintenance firm Elektrilevi said Saturday morning it had been making preparations for the onset of the storm on Friday, and, with a boosted workforce, outages will be eliminated from early Saturday morning.

However, since the winds were still gaining momentum at that time, more power outages are expected going forward, while even resolving existing ones is challenging for the work teams themselves.

Elektrilevi board chair Mihkel Härm said: "We are at work with an increased workforce, across two shifts. Since the storm is still gathering momentum according to the forecasts, we foresee that there will be more power cuts."

"Unfortunately, with strong winds and thunder of this kind, resolving the outages is challenging, as the situation can be life-threatening, while safety remains paramount. We also exhort people to follow all warnings and stay safe and well at home in these hazardous conditions," Härm went on.

Elektrilevi said that as of Saturday lunchtime over 8,000 customers were without electricity, with the number certain to rise.

As of late afternoon Saturday, Elektrilevi's outages map, updated in real time, was showing tens of thousands of outages across the country. To the North, in Finland, around 30,000 households in the Southeast of the country alone were without power as of Saturday morning, Yle reports. Latvia, too, has been hit by storms, with the country's authorities issuing danger warnings also, LSM reports.

As is often the case with autumn storms, falling branches and trees damage power lines.

Elektrilevi urges all residents to stay away from downed power lines, as they present a life-threatening hazard.

A fallen tree was blocking traffic on Narva mnt in the Kadriorg district of Tallinn at around 5 p.m. (see gallery) leading to routes 1 and 3 being diverted to Suur-Paala.

The tree had fallen on a car, whose driver was uninjured in the incident, eye-witnesses said.

The sea level in Tallinn had by mid-morning exceeded the critical limit in Pirita (see gallery below), East of the city center, and is around a meter over the average level.

Sea level figures of 110-130cm above average have also been reported.

The Rescue Board (Päästeamet) told ERR that its northern region has received around 50 calls, mostly relating to fallen or damaged trees and branches.

Meanwhile Tarmo Sulg, deputy head of the Tallinn Environment and Utilities Board (allinna keskkonna- ja kommunaalamet), told ERR that the weather conditions should not cause major disruptions to traffic or residents in the capital as thing stand.

As reported by ERR News, high winds, "Intensive rain", and thunder were forecast across Estonia from Friday evening and over the weekend, the Environment Agency (Keskonnaamet) said. A Level 2 ("dangerous weather") warning was also issued, and remains in place.

The strong northwesterlies can reach gusts in excess of 30 m/s (Force 11 on the Beaufort Scale), while the general windspeeds are reported at 15-20 m/s (Force 7-8).

Hiiumaa ferry connection disrupted, some departures to Helsinki cancelled

Due to the strong wind, TS Laevad halted shipping between the mainland and the island of Hiiumaa on Saturday, from 2.30 p.m.

The company promises to release new information about the next vessel connections at approximately 7 p.m.

Cancellation of trips on the Virtsu - Kuivastu route (Muhu/Saaremaa) is currently not foreseen, TS Laevad says.

Saturday departures have also been canceled by shipping lines Viking Line and Eckerö on the Tallinn-Helsinki route.

The Eckerö Line ferry Finlandia was supposed to depart from Tallinn fo rHelsinki at 12:00 noon and to make the return journey at 3:15 p.m. This was canceled, as was Viking Line's Viking XPRS 5.00 p.m. ferry from Tallinn to Helsinki. The return 8.30 p.m. service is also canceled, while Viking Line also canceled the Sunday morning 8.00 a.m. Tallinn to Helsinki sailing.

Up-to-date weather information can be viewed on the agency's website in English, Russian, and Estonian here.

