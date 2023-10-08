Galleries: Storm damage on Sunday

Rescue Board operatives have responded to over 1,500 different incidents since the storm started Saturday.

"We have had 1,514 calls since yesterday (to late Sunday morning) of which 1,420 have been to resolve a dangerous situation. These figures give a good indication of the storm's effects," Meelis Mesi, the Rescue Board's operational duty officer, told ERR.

He said that the Rescue Board's workload has "grown a little" since Saturday evening.

"These are mainly cases where we solve a dangerous situation, such as trees fallen on roads or power lines," Mesi explained.

The Rescue Board's data suggests no people have been harmed in the storm, while Mesi still urged caution. "Our message is clear: stay home if at all possible, while people should take extreme care and move very carefully if they absolutely have to go outside. Strong winds and flying objects can pose a very serious threat."

Mesi also said that Transport Administration information on Sunday morning suggested over 700 cases of trees or branches fallen on roads.

"It is a very big number, and one noteworthy aspect of this storm is that it covers all of Estonia. It goes beyond a single area or just the coast. The effects are nationwide, even though they are felt most seriously in Western Estonia and the islands," Mesi said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!