Elron plans to build more rain shelters on train platforms

In the coming years, railway operator Eesti Raudtee will carry out additional weatherproofing on passenger platforms across Estonia.

When the new platforms were completed 12 years ago, they were designed with deterring vandalism in mind, "Aktuaalne kaamera". But over the last decade, customers have called for more shelter.

Shelters with glass walls are already being erected on some platforms on the Tallinn-Tartu and Tallinn-Narva lines. Work will start on the Tallinn-Paldiski line next year.

Tallinn's waiting rooms are also in the process of being renovated.

"Today's solution, with only a canopy, is not weatherproof and people are not comfortable when waiting for the train," Kertu Arumetsa, head of the Estonian Railways' facilities construction department, told "Aktuaalne kaamera".

But why couldn't all this have been done 12 years ago?

"At the time it was based on the fact that there were a lot of vandals. And it was assumed that a person would get on the train with relative punctuality, wait one or two minutes, get on the train, travel onwards. Then it was just a question of vandal resistance," explained Arumetsa.

The work across the country will take three years to complete.

