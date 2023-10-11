Estonian National Ballet soloist Jevgeni Grib stages his first major ballet

Jevgeni Grib, principal dancer of the Estonian National Opera and choreographer, directed and staged his first full-length ballet, "Ash White," to music by Edward Elgar and Gustav Holst. The production inspired by E. T. A. Hoffmann's "The Sandman" premieres at the Vanemuine Theater on October 14.

Rarely seen on the Estonian ballet stage, librettist and production dramaturg Siret Campbell composed an original libretto for "Ash White" for which director and choreographer Yevgeny Grib created the choreography.

The Vanemuine Theatre audience is already familiar with Jevgeni Grib, the principal dancer of the Estonian National Ballet, as the choreographer of his mythology-inspired short ballet "Metamorphoses."

In "Ash White," Grib once more explores profound and captivating themes. The production is based on E. T. A. Hoffmann's 1815 short story "The Sandman" ("Der Sandmann") and features music by Edward Elgar and Gustav Holst.

Grib's reinterpretation retains a theme that resonates with contemporary audiences: depression and fear, with all of their accompanying psychological aspects. "Personality is made up of fears that have grown out of past experiences. The dance language of 'Ash White' has such seizures in it. They refer to memory images that can be redeemed sometimes by a few words, moments, or music. We all deal with our inner world in unique ways. Sometimes it is necessary to survive difficult times, to reach a dead end with no escape. But there is always a way out," Grib explained his production.

The narrative of "Ash White" revolves around Aale, whose father perished in a fire when she was a child. Years later, when her firefighter boyfriend dies the same way, loneliness and horrific memories draw Aale further and further away from the outside world. The events unfold in a captivating black-and-white setting where the world of the living and the world beyond intertwine. The play seeks an answer to the question of whether or not it is possible to overcome one's anxieties or whether childhood memories continue to haunt us in adulthood.

Risto Joost, music director and principal conductor of the Vanemuine Theater, had an idea to create a ballet with music by Gustav Holst and Edward Elgar. "The opportunity to perform with the Vanemuine Symphony Orchestra is a double blessing," Grib said. The production features Holst's "The Planets" and Elgar's "Enigma Variations."

The cast of "Ash White" includes Raminta Rudžionyte-Jordan, Caroline Maquignon, Yukiko Yanagi, Gus Upchurch, Bradley Howell, Benjamin Newman, Maria Engel, Georgia Toni Hyrkäs, Alexandra Heidi Foyen, Alexander Germain Drew, William Halton, Bleiddian Bazzard, Alain Divoux and Gerardo Avelar. Vocal soloists Maria Listra, Pauline Vähi and Grete Oolberg.

Jevgeni Grib's production team includes dramaturg Siret Campbell, music director Risto Joost, artist Kristjan Suits, costume designer Liisi Eesmaa and lighting designer Priidu Adlas (Estonian Drama Theater).

