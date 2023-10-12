Watch Live: Open Estonia Foundation disinformation forum

An Open Estonia Foundation (Avatud Eesti Fond) forum takes place from 1 p.m. Estonian time today, Thursday, and is being live-linked by ERR News. The event focuses on disinformation, in the context of specific transnational and national dynamics at play.

The XXVI Open Society Forum "Europe at the Crossroads: Civil Society, Media Literacy and Resilience in Europe" session can be viewed live by clicking the video player above.

Organizers say the forum will delve into the nature and extent of problems associated with disinformation, while also highlighting the specific transnational and national dynamics at play.

Speakers will include Latvian investigative journalist Inga Springe and Estonian communications expert and filmmaker Ilmar Raag, while simultaneous translation into Estonian and English will be provided.

The Open Estonia Foundation says that over the past two decades, fundamental values upheld by liberal democracy in Europe have been facing significant threats, largely due to scientific and technological advancements.

This has led to a fundamental shift in how our society perceives truth, particularly evident in the proliferation of disinformation.

The decline of traditional media and the rise of social media have played a pivotal role in this transformation. The Covid pandemic further exacerbated the issue, giving rise to an "infodemic," the foundation says.

Additionally, Russia's war on Ukraine has fueled a disinformation campaign, manipulating facts, undermining common sense, and exploiting societal divisions to impede the European response.

Central and Eastern European countries face specific challenges in this context, with still vulnerable institutions, limited media freedom, and rule of law concerns, making them particularly susceptible to Russian disinformation efforts.

Thursday's forum will explore potential solutions, approaches, and tools required to effectively counter disinformation.

Emphasis will be placed on the crucial role of civil society, as well as the delicate balance between combating malicious disinformation and upholding free speech within a democratic framework.

The XXVI Open Society Forum is funded by the Active Citizens Fund and the European Union in the framework of the project "CoviDemocracy in the Baltics".

