Education ministry declines to reach court case expediency deal with Mailis Reps

News
Mailis Reps talking to ERR.
Mailis Reps talking to ERR. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Education and Research disagrees with coming to a deal to lift a case it is pursuing for damages against its former minister, Mailis Reps.

The education ministry is demanding almost €190,000 from Reps, of which €70,000 elates to compensation for a ministry people carrier used during her time in office. Reps had six children (now eight) at the time she left office in late 2020 following reports she had utilized the vehicle and its driver for the school run, along with other expenses issues.

Reps stands accused of embezzlement and fraud; it is a criminal case she is requesting be wrapped up, while a civil case remains.

The Ministry of Education and Research has declined to reduce its claim for damages on the former minister.

Reps had wanted to end the criminal case via expediency, but the prerequisite so far as the prosecution was concerned was an admission of guilt, and an agreement with the Ministry of Education on compensation. 

Sworn attorney Marko Kairjak of Ellex Raidla law firm, acting for the ministry, said: "The ministry's position is that in order to support any request to terminate the proceedings, Mailis Reps must admit that damage has been caused to the state, and present a clear schedule for the return of the proceeds."

Kairjak added that: "On the contrary, the ministry sees, with regret, that, despite the expressed wish to wrap up the court case, Mailis Reps has still taken the position, both in public and in the documents submitted to the ministry, that she does not see herself as culpable, nor does she see a need to return what was obtained by using the people carrier or imposing obligations unrelated her its duties on her subordinates."

"Considering the above, the ministry has replied to Reps' defense counsel to the effect that it is not viable to reach an agreement, and has also informed the court that the parties cannot reach agreement," Kairjak said.

This means in effect that the trial at the first-tier Harju County Court will continue.

Lawyer Paul Keres of the Levin office, acting for Reps, said the ministry's civil claim cannot be recognized in its entirety, because it contains a number of obviously unjustified expenses – for example the claim for the use of the ministry's vehicle for personal purposes,; such use of vehicles by ministers for personal purposes is a standard and valid practice, Keres said.

"If the court wanted, it could direct the civil action to administrative court proceedings and then end the proceedings in the criminal case via expediency. This has also been done before. There is a lot of case law to that effect. But if it doesn't want to, as seems to be the case here, we have no choice but to argue the case to the end," Keres said, adding that Reps herself has called the claim "blackmail."

The education ministry is based in Tartu.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:03

Alar Karis: Past struggles, present threats unify Estonia and South Korea

12:18

EKRE puts forward bill to label, segregate insect-containing foodstuffs

12:16

Education ministry declines to reach court case expediency deal with Mailis Reps

11:40

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russia wants to destabilize Baltic region, take Gotland

11:13

112 emergency number was overloaded with calls during bomb threat mass email attack

10:56

Vladimir Putin scoffs at claims of Russia culpability in Balticconnector breach

10:26

Kristin Tattar goes into Charlotte disc golf tournament final day in second place

09:49

Estonian men's football team go down 2:0 to Azerbaijan in Euro 2024 qualifier

09:23

Global warming is changing the way food tastes

07:59

Outgoing Defense League chief: Territorial defense my final thesis

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.10

WHO: Estonian girls experience steepest coming of age across EU, Canada

12.10

PPA: Bomb threat emails likely mass wave of 'spam'

13.10

Estonian prime minister caught in African Union hoax call scam

12.10

Tallinn approves Estonian-language education transition plan

13.10

EKRE leader: We have plans to call 'emergency' elections

12.10

Frenchman makes 3,000 km trip from Le Mans to Estonia by unicycle

13.10

Estonia asked US for more in Danske fines than it received

13.10

Record wave height recorded in Gulf of Finland

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: