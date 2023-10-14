Minister: Difficult times necessitate even stronger Estonia-Latvia relation

News
Margus Tsahkna with Krišjanis Karinš on the latter's first visit to Estonia as foreign minister.
Margus Tsahkna with Krišjanis Karinš on the latter's first visit to Estonia as foreign minister. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

Tough times require the forging of even stronger ties between neighboring friendly nations, including Latvia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna says.

Minister Tsahkna said Friday that: "Rail Baltica is an important link between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and the rest of Europe. We will continue working to ensure this connection."

The minister made his remarks on the occasion of the first official visit to Tallinn, at least in the capacity of Latvian foreign minister, of Krišjanis Karinš.

Karinš was until last month Latvia's prime minister, but stepped down after a deadlock between coalition parties; Evika Silina has now succeeded him.

The pair discussed the close and wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, plus current foreign and security policy issues, such as cooperation in supporting Ukraine and ensuring energy security, as well as regional strategic infrastructure.

At their meeting, ministers Tsahkna and Karinš also stressed the importance of providing comprehensive support for Ukraine, and pressing on its reconstruction. Estonia introduced specific activities that have been carried out in the direction of Ukraine. 

The ministers also emphasized the need to hold Russia accountable as an aggressor, and held talks about the strengthening of defense cooperation both bilaterally and within NATO, as well as the cooperation of Estonia and Latvia in other international organizations.

The new prime minister of Latvia, Evika Silina, had been due to make her first official visit to Tallinn in the role this week, but was unwell.

A previous Latvian foreign minister, Edgars Rinkevičs, is now head of state of that country.

Krisjanis Karinš, 58, was born in Wilmington, Delaware in the U.S. to Latvian parents, and relocated to Latvia in the 1990s.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:57

Leading MPs find EKRE extraordinary elections bid unrealistic

16:56

New Ida-Viru County representative: Government must not over-delegate

16:54

Minister: Ida-Viru County challenges greater than elsewhere

16:29

Minister: Difficult times necessitate even stronger Estonia-Latvia relation

13:03

Alar Karis: Past struggles, present threats unify Estonia and South Korea

12:18

EKRE puts forward bill to label, segregate insect-containing foodstuffs

12:16

Education ministry declines to reach court case expediency deal with Mailis Reps

11:40

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russia wants to destabilize Baltic region, take Gotland

11:13

112 emergency number was overloaded with calls during bomb threat mass email attack

10:56

Vladimir Putin scoffs at claims of Russia culpability in Balticconnector breach

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.10

WHO: Estonian girls experience steepest coming of age across EU, Canada

13.10

Estonian prime minister caught in African Union hoax call scam

11:40

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russia wants to destabilize Baltic region, take Gotland

12.10

PPA: Bomb threat emails likely mass wave of 'spam'

12.10

Tallinn approves Estonian-language education transition plan

13.10

Record wave height recorded in Gulf of Finland

13.10

Estonia asked US for more in Danske fines than it received

13.10

New species of bumblebee arrived from the north and settled in Estonia

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: