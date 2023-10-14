Minister: Difficult times necessitate even stronger Estonia-Latvia relation

Tough times require the forging of even stronger ties between neighboring friendly nations, including Latvia, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna says.

Minister Tsahkna said Friday that: "Rail Baltica is an important link between Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and the rest of Europe. We will continue working to ensure this connection."

The minister made his remarks on the occasion of the first official visit to Tallinn, at least in the capacity of Latvian foreign minister, of Krišjanis Karinš.

Karinš was until last month Latvia's prime minister, but stepped down after a deadlock between coalition parties; Evika Silina has now succeeded him.

The pair discussed the close and wide-ranging cooperation between the two countries, plus current foreign and security policy issues, such as cooperation in supporting Ukraine and ensuring energy security, as well as regional strategic infrastructure.

At their meeting, ministers Tsahkna and Karinš also stressed the importance of providing comprehensive support for Ukraine, and pressing on its reconstruction. Estonia introduced specific activities that have been carried out in the direction of Ukraine.

The ministers also emphasized the need to hold Russia accountable as an aggressor, and held talks about the strengthening of defense cooperation both bilaterally and within NATO, as well as the cooperation of Estonia and Latvia in other international organizations.

The new prime minister of Latvia, Evika Silina, had been due to make her first official visit to Tallinn in the role this week, but was unwell.

A previous Latvian foreign minister, Edgars Rinkevičs, is now head of state of that country.

Krisjanis Karinš, 58, was born in Wilmington, Delaware in the U.S. to Latvian parents, and relocated to Latvia in the 1990s.

