Weather in Estonia turns cold as week goes on, sleet and even snow forecast

Weather conditions in Estonia will get colder as the week goes on, particularly at night, with precipitation starting to fall as sleet and even snow in places. The strong winds continue Tuesday.

Monday night was windy with showers in many places, but temperatures were still above zero.

This can still make for slippery roads on the Tuesday morning, meaning studded tires permissible from Sunday may come in useful already, while those who have not switched to winter tires yet (mandatory from December 1) should take extra care when driving.

That morning will bring northwesterlies of 5-11 m/s in gusts up to 15 m/s, and temperatures as high as 7 degrees celsius on Saaremaa; colder (0 to 3 degrees) in the East and North of the country.

It will be clear around Pärnu and the Southwest (where care should be taken in particular with regard to slippery roads), and cloudier elsewhere, though only a little on the North Coast and shores of Peipsi järv.

Weather map for Estonia for the morning of Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Source: ERR

During the course of the day, however, the continued northwesterlies, in coastal gusts up to 15 m/s, will bring showers and an intensification of cloud cover.

The daytime temperature will nonetheless be a comparatively mild 9-11 degrees in the West, on the islands, and in Tallinn, and 7-8 degrees in Eastern, Southeastern and Central Estonia.

Daytime weather map for Estonia for Tuesday, October 17, 2023. Source: ERR

Overnight and into Wednesday will see more rain, spreading from West to East, accompanied by sleet and colder temperatures, below zero in the Northeast at night.

Thursday will be colder still, with sleet and a chance of even snow in places.

The difference between daytime average temperatures of around 3 degrees from around Thursday onward and into the weekend, and nighttime temperatures, will widen, from around zero overnight Thursday to Friday, to a couple of degrees below overnight Saturday to Sunday.

Four-day weather outlook for Estonia, Wednesday, October 18 to Saturday, October 21, 2023. Source: ERR

Road conditions will become more hazardous in the coming days, making the switch to winter tires for those who have not already done so a worthwhile consideration.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Ele Pedassaar.

