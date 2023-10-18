Third of Tallinn kindergarten teachers struggle to meet language requirements

News
A kindergarten.
A kindergarten. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Approximately a third of Russian kindergarten teachers in Tallinn do not speak Estonian at the standard required for next year's language transition.

Of the 40 employees at Vindi Kindergarten, around a quarter do not know Estonian at C1 level. While some teachers have reached B2, the level stated in the current rules, some know very little.

"There are those who ask if they can work until retirement, who will get their pension next year, or who have six months to work until retirement. And there are also those who are very motivated. Others are maybe just waking up now, even though there has been a chance to do it for 30 years," said Nonna Meltsas, head of the kindergarten.

Some teachers are currently attending intensive courses and will likely be able to reach C1 by next year, but this will prove impossible for others.

Meltsas said finding new teachers is difficult. Estonian-language kindergartens are also struggling to do so.

Deputy mayor of Tallinn Andrei Kante said he expects around a third of the 900 Russian kindergarten teachers to resign due to insufficient knowledge of the national language.

The capital will be in a difficult position next year, he said.

"We are hoping to go ahead with the model of one teacher and two teaching assistants per kindergarten class next year. For a transitional period, at least for a year, this is one possible way out," said Kante.

The Ministry of Education said this option is possible, but it may not be possible for long. Language requirements for assistant teachers may also be introduced by the ministry. 

"Their role is not as specifically defined today, hence there are no higher-level language requirements. We want to move in that direction... Today, it is very much job title based, but what matters is the job that the person is doing," said Ingar Dubolazov, the ministry's Estonian-language transition manager.

The job and its responsibilities currently vary from kindergarten to kindergarten, but Dubolazov believes language requirements should be introduced.

The majority of teachers in Russian kindergartens are elderly, but there are some who are under 35.

The ministry does not believe there will be storage of kindergarten teachers as courses are hugely popular over subscribed.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Merili Nael, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:55

Third of Tallinn kindergarten teachers struggle to meet language requirements

20:31

EKRE's budget obstruction not supported by Isamaa, Center

20:11

Official: Running an old oil shale processing plant is too expensive

19:44

Sleet, snow forecast on Thursday, slippery road warning issued

19:06

Wildlife camera captures elk rutting season

18:28

Estonian-developed ESTCube-2 satellite missing, feared destroyed

18:00

Video: 90s chart toppers East 17 speak to ERR ahead of Tallinn show

17:48

Tallinn's Jõe and Pronksi streets to reopen for traffic on Friday

17:42

Gallery: Estonian troops return home from deployment in Iraq

17:34

Kristin Tattar: I didn't think things could get better than last season

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13:12

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector Updated

17.10

Chinese vessel even nearer to Balticconnector pipeline at time of leak

03.10

Finland's ChatGPT equivalent begins to think in Estonian as well

08:17

Prime minister joins EU leaders' apparent compromise on Hamas attacks on Israel

16:09

2nd Infantry Brigade hopes to take new armored vehicles to Spring Storm next year

16.10

Estonia to buy more than 200 armored vehicles from Turkey

11:17

Dealers report uptick in Tesla sales in Estonia

17.10

Estonian-education may mean some pupils placed in Russian-speaking schools

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: