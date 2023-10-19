Gallery: US Air Force B-1B Lancer fly over Tallinn

Two United States Air Force B-1B Lancer made low-altitude overflights over Tallinn on Thursday afternoon.

The aim of the flight was to demonstrate solidarity with Estonia and its allies, and the mission objectives of U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and United States European Command (EUCOM).

The flight passed over Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) in the direction of the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) at around 4.30 p.m. local time.

Unfortunately, given the weather conditions today, the low altitude overflight by the U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bomber will likely not be visible in Tallinn. The aircraft still plans to overfly the city at approximately 16:30. pic.twitter.com/3v4xwmRBEm — USEmbassyTallinn (@USEmbTallinn) October 19, 2023

The Rockwell B-1 Lancer entered into service in 1974 and is a supersonic variable-sweep wing, heavy bomber, which has seen active service in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.

Flyovers of it and another iconic U.S. bomber, the B-52 Stratofortress, have previously been made in Estonian airspace in recent years.

