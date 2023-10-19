US Air Force B-1B Lancers to make Tallinn overflight Thursday afternoon

A B1-B Lancer in flight.
A B1-B Lancer in flight. Source: US Embassy in Tallinn social media page.
Two United States Air Force B-1B Lancers are scheduled to perform a low-altitude overflight in the skies over Tallinn on Friday afternoon.

The aim of the flight is to demonstrate solidarity with Estonia and its allies, and the mission objectives of U.S. Air Forces in Europe (USAFE) and United States European Command (EUCOM).

The flights will pass over Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak) in the direction of the Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) may not be visible due to adverse weather conditions, and are going ahead at around 4.30 p.m. local time on Thursday, October 19.

The Rockwell B-1 Lancer entered into service in 1974 and is a supersonic variable-sweep wing, heavy bomber, which has seen active service in Iraq, Afghanistan and Kosovo.

Flyovers of it and another iconic U.S. bomber, the B-52 Stratofortress, have previously been made in Estonian airspace in recent years.

