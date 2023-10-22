Research Council distances itself from wretched greenwashing handbook

In his "The Big Greenwashing Handbook" chemist Jüri Liiv labels the green turn dangerous madness and envisions a ludicrous future for humanity. The Estonian Research Council (ETAG) says that the content of the book does not match the grant proposal description and demand book sales to stop.

A popular, turn-skeptical book pits scientists against each other

In Estonia, it is rare for a popular scientific work to provoke such a response as "The Big Greenwashing Handbook" ("Suur rohepesu käsiraamat") by 59-year-old Tartu chemist Jüri Liiv. Liiv's claims make him a truth-teller to some and a scaremonger to others.

In his book, Liiv claims, among other things, that driving an old diesel car is smarter than driving a new electric car, that the complete conversion to renewable energy is a self-deception, that the green turn is a dangerous folly, and that today's civilization will be extinct in a hundred years. He believes, among other things, that the next generation will be the last Estonians the world will ever see.

Critics of the book claim that it is driven by opinion and advocacy rather than research. Greenwashing, or misrepresenting a product's or service's environmental friendliness, is an urgent issue, according to Angela Anger-Kraavi, a climate policy researcher at the University of Cambridge, and Urmas Tartes, head of the Committee on Nature Conservation of the Estonian Academy of Sciences; however, they said that Liiv's book makes unsubstantiated claims, confuses concepts, oversimplifies and pushes a single narrative.

The Estonian Research Council wants the book out of circulation

The Estonian Research Council (ETAG), which supported the publication of "The Big Greenwashing Handbook" said that the contents of the book do not correspond to the description given in the grant application. The sale of the book in its current form should therefore be suspended.

Liiv, the author of the book and a researcher at the The Estonian University of Life Sciences (EMÜ), emphasized that OÜ Hea Lugu submitted the application.

"The publishing house applied for a grant from the Research Council not for writing the book but for illustrating it. I was not involved in the application. It's funny that the Research Council now decides what is right to write in it," Liiv said.

However, according to the committee members who evaluated the publisher's application in the Science Popularization Project Competition, the success of the grant was largely due to the personality of Jüri Liiv. In the past, the researcher had compiled several popularizing chemistry books and had also received the nationally recognized science popularizer award. Moreover, the book was also edited by the well-known University of Tartu physicist, Jaak Kikas.

In the submitted application, the book's main target group was identified as "Estonian science teachers, students in the final years of primary and upper secondary school, and their parents and grandparents who want to read about the green turn themselves and introduce their children to a systematic, unconventional approach with real-life examples."

Annely Allik, head of the Science Popularization Department of the Estonian Research Council, states in a demand letter published on Friday in the document register of the Ministry of Education and Research that OÜ Hea Lugu has abandoned the original branding and image of the promised book series.

Also, with regard to its thematic emphasis and scope of coverage, she said, it is no longer appropriate for the intended audience specified in the application.

Members of the committee who reviewed the proposal early on Friday evening agreed with the position, she said. "The title alone refers to greenwashing in a pejorative context and the content, at first glance, is not an objective scientific treatment of the chosen topic. The Estonian Research Council also consulted the experts who evaluated the application in the competition," the letter said.

In short, the letter indicates that OÜ Hea Lugu failed to notify the Estonian Research Council regarding the "decision to publish a book with a different title, target audience, and subject matter" in lieu of the popular study series book authored by Liiv ealrier.

"The book came out exactly as I wanted it to"

The criticism directed towards the work, in Liiv's opinion, can be predominantly ascribed to a limited number of individuals. "They are offended because the views expressed contradict their own convictions. I didn't make anything up. Nothing was made up by me. All the claims are scientifically proven, and the references are there," the researcher said. Although he acknowledged that the book contains several minor errors, he resolved to correct in the future.

In their letter Estonian Research Council asked to immediately stop the sale of the book, stating that "the publication of the book has been supported by the Estonian Research Council," which is not technically the case.

It also requests the removal of the same inscription from books not yet sold. Finally, the agency expects, among other things, explanations as to why changes were made to the publication without their consent.

"The research council has no right to dictate content if it is politically incorrect. The book came out exactly as I wanted it to," Liiv said.

The researcher said he has no plans to restrict book sales, but any later decisions will be made by the publisher, which received funding from the research agency.

