Watch live: IAEA assesses Estonia's readiness to go nuclear

Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have completed an INIR (Integrated Infrastructure Review) in Estonia to assess the country's readiness for nuclear energy. The experts will present their findings on Monday. The press conference, starting at 11 a.m., will be broadcast live on the ERR portal.

The press conference at the Ministry of Climate is in English. The IAEA expert mission is led by Eric Mathet, senior nuclear engineer in the nuclear infrastructure division of the International Atomic Energy Agency. In addition, the team includes nine other experts with many years of experience and expertise.

Experts who arrived last Monday assessed Estonia's preparations for a decision on the introduction of nuclear energy. The experts' conclusions will be presented to the government together with the final report of the nuclear energy working group.

The IAEA experts will assess whether Estonia has given sufficient thought to all aspects of the introduction of nuclear energy and mapped the development needs and opportunities. To this end, IAEA experts spent a week examining the analyses of the Estonian the nuclear energy working group and conducting interviews.

The final report of the nuclear working group will be available by the end of this year. The Riigikogu will then be able to decide whether nuclear energy has a future in Estonia. In its analysis, the Estonian nuclear energy working group followed the IAEA's Roadmap for the Development of National Nuclear Infrastructures, which requires answers to questions in 19 areas: such as nuclear and radiation safety, environmental protection, potential sites, the regulatory framework, emergency preparedness and radioactive waste management have been examined. For each of these topics, the current situation is mapped, as well as development needs and opportunities.

