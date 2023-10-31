Yearly surge in consumer prices reached 5 percent in October

Estonian consumer prices increased by 5 percent in October compared with the same month last year, according to a flash estimate from Statistics Estonia.

However, compared with the previous month, September, consumer prices fell by around 0.5 percent. The complete data will be published on November 7.

A year ago, in October 2022, inflation in Estonia was 22.5 percent, the highest among eurozone countries.

