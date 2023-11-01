Weather becomes slightly warmer on Wednesday

On Wednesday, a rainy low pressure system will move across western Estonia and towards the coast of Finland. During the night, heavy rain will fall, but as the low pressure system moves away during the day, the rain will reduce and become more concentrated on the north coast in the evening.

The sky remains hazy this morning. While rainfall is decreasing in compared to the previous evening, some areas remain shrouded in fog. Winds will be from the southwest and west, with gusts of up to 16 meters per second; in eastern Estonia, ranging from 5 to 10. The temperature will range between 6 and 10 degrees.

During the day there will be some clear sky and sunshine, but it will continue to rain in many places. There will be southwest winds at all times, with gusts up to 12 meters per second and coastline surges up to 18 meters per second. Temperatures will remain stable between 7 and 10 degrees throughout the day.

Although the warmth will not be gone by the end of the week, there will be ample of rain. Only Friday should be dryer. The afternoon temperature today will remain in the 3 to 11 degree range. Also, nighttime temperatures will be high. On Friday the temperatures could drop below zero.

Editor: Marko Tooming, Kristina Kersa

