Tartu's riverbank redevelopment wins tourism award

People relaxing by Tartu's redeveloped riverbank.
People relaxing by Tartu's redeveloped riverbank. Source: Eva Maria Tartu
Tartu's redevelopment of the Emajõgi riverbank has won first prize at the Destination of Sustainable Cultural Tourism Awards 2023.

The city was nominated in the "Riverside heritage" category and entries from Ireland and Lithuania were awarded second and third places.

The international jury said it appreciated Tartu's efforts to bring the river and the local population together.

The European Travel Commission presented the award at a ceremony in Cyprus last month. 

All Sustainable Cultural Tourism award winners can be found here.

Editor: Helen Wright

