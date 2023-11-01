Final chance to see Katja Novitskova's 'Random Forest' at Noblessner

News
Katja Novitskova 'Random Forest' is on display at Temnikova & Kasela Gallery.
Open gallery
18 photos
News

Katja Novitskova's first solo gallery exhibition in Estonia "Random Forest" (Juhuslik Mets) enters its final week and will be on display at Noblessner's Temnikova & Kasela Gallery until November 5.

The Estonian artist's work deals with themes of nature as datasets, computational and biological mutation, machine vision, and world-building, as well as the emotional connection between beings that goes beyond the borders of mathematical models.

Random Forest refers to one of the essential algorithms used in machine learning, and it is also a trigger for poetic interpretation that Novitskova uses as her framework for the exhibition.

"The world presented in the exhibition is a haunting place where synthetic echos and computational models are outgrowing their biological references, and the fleeting magic of an emotional moment between living things is transformed into a never-ending process of pattern formation," the gallery says.

The exhibition closes on Sunday.

The exhibition is supported by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Helen Wright

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

01.11

Final chance to see Katja Novitskova's 'Random Forest' at Noblessner

01.11

Tallinn Airport sees 10 percent profit increase in Q3

01.11

Tartu's riverbank redevelopment wins tourism award

01.11

Minister starts process to change name of Mustvee's Benito Agirre tänav

01.11

Mihkelson: If we lose in Ukraine, we will also lose in Middle East

01.11

Political party Parempoolsed has debts totaling €265,000

01.11

EKRE chairman: Isamaa's rise comes at the expense of liberal parties

01.11

Bank of Estonia economist: Slow economic recovery a danger to jobs

01.11

Auvere power plant repairs extended until mid-November

01.11

EKRE submits almost 2,700 amendments to next year's state budget

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

31.10

Construction of Ülemiste's Rail Baltic terminal gets underway

01.11

Russian-language labeling in stores, on packaging in Estonia dwindling

28.10

Estonian housing market down by one-third – jumped 10 years back in time

31.10

10 Narva police officers laid off due to language insufficiency

01.11

Norstat ratings: Isamaa overtakes the Reform Party

31.10

Rain Lõhmus: Government is working to bring back feudalism

01.11

Minister: Nordica must be privatized or closed, Tallinn Airport to get extra funding

01.11

Government allocates €300,000 to launch Tartu-Riga train connection in 2024

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: