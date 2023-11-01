Final chance to see Katja Novitskova's 'Random Forest' at Noblessner

Katja Novitskova's first solo gallery exhibition in Estonia "Random Forest" (Juhuslik Mets) enters its final week and will be on display at Noblessner's Temnikova & Kasela Gallery until November 5.

The Estonian artist's work deals with themes of nature as datasets, computational and biological mutation, machine vision, and world-building, as well as the emotional connection between beings that goes beyond the borders of mathematical models.

Random Forest refers to one of the essential algorithms used in machine learning, and it is also a trigger for poetic interpretation that Novitskova uses as her framework for the exhibition.

"The world presented in the exhibition is a haunting place where synthetic echos and computational models are outgrowing their biological references, and the fleeting magic of an emotional moment between living things is transformed into a never-ending process of pattern formation," the gallery says.

The exhibition closes on Sunday.

The exhibition is supported by the Cultural Endowment of Estonia.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!