Opposition protest expansion of paid parking in Pärnu

Opposition politicians in Pärnu are protesting against the planned expansion of paid parking in the summer capital and have called an emergency session.

The council plans to increase the size of the paid parking area and introduce year-round paid parking spaces by the beach.

The faction believes more discussion about the plans is needed.

"The planned change in parking arrangements and increase in parking charges is bad in many ways. Firstly, the traffic management issue is being addressed primarily by taking money from the people. /.../ Pärnu has always had a crowded parking situation, it is cooler in winter. As for the example that the streets of the Old Town are narrow, people park on them, and emergency vehicles cannot move – asking for money won't open up the street. Those who are able to pay will always park where they are obstructing operational vehicles," said Alar Laneman, a member of Pärnu City Council EKRE.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!