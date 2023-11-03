German finance minister: European countries should reduce their debt burden

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said European countries should reduce their debt burden during a visit to Estonia this week.

Lindner met Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) and Minister of Finance Mart Võrklaev (Reform) in Tallinn on Thursday.

At a joint press conference with Võrklaev, Lindner said countries should reduce their deficits and debt burdens to ensure the stability of international financial markets.

The German minister said Estonia is on the right path.

"Aktuaalne kaamera" also asked Linder why he disagrees with a German government goal to reduce the use of coal by 2030. This is eight years earlier than originally planned.

"We made this decision before the Russian attack on Ukraine. And due to elevated prices for gas, and the elevated energy price hikes, we have to consider if this milestone 2030 is still reasonable when it comes to the financial burden for energy consumption," he said.

Watch the AK clip below, the minister's answer is in English at the end of the segment.

