Live from 10.30 a.m.: Prime minister joins EU commissioner on recovery panel discussion

News

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) is to be joined by European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis (Latvia) in a live-linked panel discussion which will primarily cover economic competitiveness and recovery.

The discussion forms part of an Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) Annual Event being held in Estonia, and ERR News will live-link to the two panel discussions taking place, starting at 10 a.m. Monday, Estonian time.

The day's events are to be chaired by former ETV presenter Urmas Vaino (Meta Advisory).

The day's itinerary is as follows (all time local):

10.30 a.m. – 10.35 a.m.: Welcome by the Minister of Finance of Estonia Mart Võrklaev.

10.35 a.m.– 11.00 a.m.: Overview of RRF implementation in Estonia.

11.00 a.m.– 11.10 a.m.: Keynote speech by Executive Vice President of European Commission Mr Valdis Dombrovskis.

11.10 a.m. – 11.50 a.m.: Panel discussion I: How to build a more competitive and resilient EU and Estonia and the role of the RRF. Discussion features European Commission President Dombrovskis and Prime Minister of Estonia Kaja Kallas. Moderator: Hans H. Luik (Ekspress Grupp majority shareholder).

11.50 a.m. – 12.00 p.m.: Short pause.

12.00 p.m.– 12.50 p.m.: Panel discussion II: The potential of REPowerEU in reducing dependency on fossil energy sources and stimulating renewable energy uptake. Discussion features Minister of Climate Kristen Michal, European Commission representative Matthew Baldwin, Utilitas representative Rene Tammist and Bioforce OÜ representative Siim Tenno. Moderator: Urmas Vaino. The annual conference is organized by European Commission Representation in Estonia, Ministry of Finance and State Shared Service Center.

The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is a temporary instrument  that is the centrepiece of  NextGenerationEU, an economic recovery package to support the EU member states to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Agreed in principle by the European Council in July 2020 and adopted in December of the same year, the instrument is worth €750 billion.

Valdis Dombrovskis is Executive Vice President of the European Commission for An Economy that Works for People. He served as prime minister of Latvia 2009-2014.

Click on the video player up top to watch, or via the link here.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Urmet Kook

