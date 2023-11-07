Voltri: Kallas lacks understanding of the seriousness of teachers' wage problem

News
Representatives of the Estonian Education Personnel Union meeting with PM Kaja Kallas to discuss teachers' wages.
Representatives of the Estonian Education Personnel Union meeting with PM Kaja Kallas to discuss teachers' wages. Source: Henri-Kristian Kirsip/Government Office
News

Reemo Voltri, representative of the Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL), said after meeting with PM Kaja Kallas Tuesday that the government does not understand the extent of the problem of teachers' salaries and therefore does not want to solve it.

Voltri said he was told during his meeting with Kaja Kallas that there is no money for an additional teachers' wage hike and that teachers stand to gain 1.77 percent from next year as it is.

He said that he is glad the PM found time to meet with the union. "We described the situation, which is nothing short of a major crisis, and said that allowing the quality of teaching to fall will negatively impact the economy as whole."

"Unfortunately, we did not leave the meeting feeling hopeful. The government and the prime minister do not understand the seriousness of the problem of teachers' wages. Therefore, the government does not want to solve it."

The next meeting between the Ministry of Education and Research, Estonian Education Personnel Union (EHL) and the Association of Estonian Cities and Rural Municipalities, mediated by the public conciliator, will take place on in Tartu this Friday. "Perhaps the government will have deliberated and found the money by then. If not, Estonia will be short on new teachers," Voltri said.

Voltri said that while hiking the salary of teachers in the coming years has been discussed, a quick look at the state budget strategy reveals that nothing has been earmarked for the purpose.

ERR has contacted the Government Office for comment.

The Estonian Education Personnel Union said on November 3 that because the government is stalling salary negotiations and has not proposed a single plan for sticking to promises made, a nationwide teachers' warning strike will go ahead on Friday, November 10.

The union is looking for a hike of 8 percent of the minimum wage of teachers, a collective agreement for wage hikes over the next four years and keeping preschool teachers' salaried tied to the minimum wage.

Notice of at least two weeks needs to be given before a general strike.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mari Peegel, Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:22

Kallas: Preferable for new Eesti 200 chair to be member of government

15:04

Climate Ministry memo: Nordica at risk of insolvency

14:45

Voltri: Kallas lacks understanding of the seriousness of teachers' wage problem

14:42

Latvian court hands out 10-month suspended jail time to Soviet occupation denier

14:00

Voting opens for 2023's Nordic and Baltic Young Artist Public Choice Award

13:15

Dance production about winter hope opens at Estonian National Opera House

12:50

Urve Palo: There was no horse-trading with Isamaa

12:32

Aivo Peterson treason case reaches court

12:28

EU commissioner: We expect Estonia will utilize €953-million recovery fund in full

11:59

Latvia more cautious about hopeful new Tartu, Vilnius rail links

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.11

Estonia permits Taiwan to open representative office in Tallinn

06.11

Russian communications cable also damaged in Gulf of Finland last month

06.11

Daily: Tallinn rally in support of Palestine passes off peaceably Updated

06.11

Couple relocate from London to Keila to run thriving micro-bakery

06.11

Eesti 200 chairman announces resignation

06.11

Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists revealed

05.11

Volunteers in Estonia seeing drop in donations supporting Ukraine

06.11

Hagen Bikes files for bankruptcy with county court

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: