Monday's weather in Estonia brings sleet and rain

While Monday's weather remains overcast with showers, a tendency for sleet and even snow in the Eastern part of the country will spread as the week wears on, as average temperatures above zero transition to slightly below zero values from around Thursday.

Road surfaces can be slippery at times so care should be taken.

The trailing edge of a low pressure system beyond Peipsi järv brought colder air, rain and sleet and some fog, though temperatures remained above zero, up to 5-6C on the islands.

Weather map for the morning of November 13, 2023. Source: ERR

The morning's temperatures are unchanged on this, milder in the West (4-5 degrees) that the rest of the country, where it can get down to zero in the Southeast and parts of the Northeast.

The rain and cloud cover remains, with northerly breezes in gusts up to 15 meters per second on the North coast.

Daytime weather map for November 13, 2023. Source: ERR

Daytime, temperatures if anything get a degree or two chillier, with the precipitation falling as sleet or snow in the Eastern half of the country as the day wears on.

This can make roads slippery.

These conditions remain through the week, though with a tendency towards colder temperatures towards the weekend, particularly at night. Whereas the average nighttime values are +1 degree overnight Monday to Tuesday, Friday night/Saturday early morning are forecast to see an average of – 5 degrees.

Average daytime temperatures will dip below zero also, from Thursday.

Four-day weather prognosis November 14-November 17, 2023. Source: ERR

