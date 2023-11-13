Active duty EDF serviceman dies after training area accident

An active duty Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) serviceman died on Sunday after an incident at the Central Training Area (Keskpolügoon) in Harju County.

Initial data states that the deceased, an active duty soldier serving with the EDF's Scouts Battalion (Scoutspataljon), was seriously injured as a result of an explosion which occurred during training. Imitation equipment was in use at the time.

While the victim was provided with emergency first aid on the spot and an ambulance called, he could not be resuscitated.

The relatives of the deceased have been informed, the EDF general staff says.

The Internal Security Service (ISS) has initiated an investigation, to establish the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The EDF has expressed its deepest condolences to the relatives and comrades of the deceased, and requests the relatives' grieving be respected.

Head of State President Alar Karis also expressed his condolences to the relatives. The president said that EDF service always has a connection with danger, but that it is particularly painful and unjust when an irreversibly tragic event takes place in Estonia.

President Karis wrote in a statement that: "Today, a soldier from the Scouts Battalion fell in the line of duty, while training his Ukrainian comrades to be effective soldiers on the front line in the fight for their country's freedom and independence."

"I bow my head in memory of this Estonian soldier. My deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends, brothers in arms. All of Estonia mourns," the president went on.

