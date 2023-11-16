Weather in Estonia set to get chillier, but clearer into the weekend

Sleet in Tallinn's Old Town.
Sleet in Tallinn's Old Town. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Thursday's weather in Estonia will see sporadic sleet and snow and slightly colder temperatures than have been seen recently. It will be overcast, though a soon to arrive area of high pressure means clearer, but chillier conditions over the weekend.

Overnight temperatures hovered around zero on much of the mainland, bringing slippery road surfaces in the morning, when the temperatures remain as they had been: -2 to -1 degree celsius in the East and North, zero to +2 degrees in the Center, Southwest and West.

Sleet and/or snow will fall on parts of the North coast, for instance in the environs of Tallinn, and over Hiiumaa, though the milder temperatures may mean simply rain here.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, November 16, 2023. Source: ERR

These values will barely climb during the day, when the mercury will be at -1 to +1 on the mainland, again, milder on Saaremaa and Hiiumaa (+2-3 degrees).

Driven by easterly breezes in coastal gusts up to 11 meters per second, the snow and sleet will spread during the day, in a band from the far Southeast, to the North coast, again over Tallinn too. While the South and West will be largely sleet-free, the islands will also be in for some precipitation during the day, and it will remain largely cloudy nationwide, with the sun peeping through only occasionally.

Daytime weather map, Thursday, November 16, 2023. Source: ERR

Heading into the weekend, from Friday, a high pressure area will arrive and bring with it drier, but colder air, and the cloud will clear somewhat.

While daytime temperatures will be at or slightly below zero, at night, the mercury will drop to as low as -6 degrees on average. These conditions will continue into the new week.

Four-day weather prognosis for Estonia, Friday, November 17 to Monday, November 20, 2023. Source: ERR

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Taimi pljak

