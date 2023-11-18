Weather becomes chilly over the weekend

Fall.
Fall. Source: ERR
Over the next few days, the weather will be unpredictable with temperatures falling below zero.

During the day there will be light snow and sleet on the islands and the west coast. Winds from the southeast at 2 to 8, and in the afternoon on the islands from the west at up to 12 meters per second. The temperature will be between -4 and +2 degrees.

The weather will stay unpredictable in the coming days, with many areas seeing snow and sleet on Sunday as well. The precipitation will get heavier around the islands and western coastlines. The temperature will remain below zero throughout the weekend on the mainland and just above zero along the coast and islands on Sunday and Monday.

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

