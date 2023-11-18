Reform Party general congress held in Tallinn on Saturday

Reform Party general congress.
The Reform Party confirmed the composition of the new leadership and the re-election of Kaja Kallas as party leader.

General congress members were addressed by Kaja Kallas, the sole candidate for the position of party leader and the current party leader. Timo Suslov, the secretary general of the party, and Erkki Keldo, the chair of the parliamentary group, addressed the audience as well.

Kaja Kallas is re-elected as the party leader

931 members took part in the election of the leader. Kaja Kallas received 636 votes.

In 2018, Kallas received 1,067 votes and in 2020, 984 votes.

Elected to the board are: Kristen Michal (782), Hanno Pevkur (711), Jürgen Ligi (640), Urmas Paet (625), Urmas Klass (577), Kalle Laanet (508), Marko Mihkelson (507), Maris Lauri (500), Erkki Keldo (489), Aivar Sõerd (481), Urmas Kruuse (462), Signe Riisalo (425) and Andres Sutt (424).

Three members were elected regionally in accordance with the party's statutes. Maarja Metstak was elected from northern Estonia, Irina Talviste from western Estonia, and Madis Timpson from southern Estonia.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Kristina Kersa

Reform Party general congress held in Tallinn on Saturday

