Reform Party acts like North Korea's Central Committee

Juhan Parts.
Juhan Parts. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
In an interview with Postimees, former prime minister Juhan Parts (Isamaa) compared the Reform Party to the central committee of North Korea during the Russia trade scandal.

"It's pointless to argue that it's not a security issue since, yeah, the car was carrying something. People can understand just the way the prime minister chose for personal gain. Even worse – the entire Reform Party, with the exception of Andrus Ansip and Signe Kivi, behaved like the North Korea's Central Committee. Just think about it, a decision has been made between personal gain and Estonian state security, and everyone remains silent," Parts said.

Speaking about his own future, Parts said he was no longer interested in becoming prime minister, but he also did not rule out standing for election.

"I won't say 'no' if the party needs my help, but I'm not interested in politics," he said.

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Kristina Kersa

