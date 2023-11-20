'Terminator' producer Gale Anne Hurd: Women have it easier in Hollywood now

News
Gale Anne Hurd.
Gale Anne Hurd. Source: ERR
News

Hollywood producer Gale Anne Hurd visited Estonia for the PÖFF film festival. Hurd discussed her love of science fiction and horror films, how the industry has changed, and her previous and future work.

"A number of things have changed since I came to Hollywood. It has become easier for women," she said in an interview last week, but added new challenges exist now. For example, making money from streaming services.

Hurd's credits include the Terminator franchise, Armageddon, The Walking Dead, and Hulk.

Watch the interview below, mostly in English after the introduction.

--

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Helen Wright

Source: Ringvaade

