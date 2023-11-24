Estonian Biobank launches donor data web portal

Lab (illustrative).
Lab (illustrative). Source: ERR
For more than two years, the Estonian Biobank at the University of Tartu has been developing an online portal for gene donors to view their hereditary and genetic predisposition to various diseases. A pilot version of the portal is expected to be launched early next year.

The Estonian Biobank has established a population-based biobank of Estonia with about 200,000 individuals donors. Considering the fact that about 20 percent of Estonia's adult population has joined the program, it is an important database for the development of medical science both domestically and internationally.

So far, 5,000 of the donors have learned about their hereditary risks.

ERR asked Mait Metspalu, director of the institute of genomics, why the biobank has not provided information to the majority of donors.

"First of all, science has not been that far advanced," he went on to say. "Legal difficulties, as well as the building of IT infrastructure, are quite more complex and time-consuming than we anticipated. We must also apologize to the gene donors for being overly hopeful about how long it would take us to complete this task," Metspalu said.

As nearly three-quarters of gene donors contributed their data in 2018 and 2019, the gene bank did not have time to analyze and transfer it to people, he said. Metspalu said that this had thus far been done one-by-one via email.

He said that if all goes well and the pilot version of the portal is up and running, the system will eventually provide the hereditary disease risks and genetic ancestry of all gene donors in Estonia.

"Another important aspect is that we look at the portal to see how people react to the feedback. Do they, for example, change their health behaviors as a result of learning more about their risks?" Metspalu said.

He said it is critical to consider how and in what context they offer information to the gene donor.

"If I tell a person they have 10 times the risk of the typical person, I should also mention that the average person's risk is 0.00001, therefore 10 times the risk is still only 0.0001," he said. "A different way to say the same thing could be scarier than the other."

The system cannot be launched right now due to a legal discussion with the health authority over whether and how the medical devices rule applies to the portal. Metspalu said they are not disagreeing with the health authority but working out what is right.

According to Piret Põikliklik, chief of the medical devices department of the national health agency, an agreement might be reached within weeks to months.

"If the planned product turns out to be a medical device, there is one EU rule that applies that lays out very stringent conditions that must be completed before such a thing may be placed into operation," Põiklik said. "If it is not a medical equipment, you are exempt from these strict requirements."

The genetics and personalized medicine center at the University of Tartu Hospital is run by Sander Pajusalu. He said that similar programs in other countries are facing the same issues.

"Genetics is a very fast-moving field," he said. "When it comes to things that could be used, genetics is way ahead of the game. There are a lot more things that could be already put to use that are also proven to help people," Pajusalu said.

All activities at the Estonian Biobank are conducted according to the Estonian Human Genes Research Act (HGRA). All participants have signed a broad consent form allowing researchers to use their health and genomics data for various studies upon approval by the Estonian Committee on Bioethics and Human Research. 

Editor: Merili Nael, Kristina Kersa

