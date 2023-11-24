Road conditions difficult across Estonia

Snow, sleet, and rain are falling across Estonia on Friday night causing difficult conditions on the roads.

"Road temperatures will drop to below freezing everywhere in the evening and wet road surfaces will become icy and slippery. Roads are at high risk of slippery conditions," said Siim Vaikmaa, head of the Traffic Management Center at the Transport Authority.

The situation is worse in north, central, and west Estonia.

"All road maintenance crews are doing their best and all the equipment is out, but it will take time to clear all the roads, as the rain will soon cover the roads with snow or slush again," a press release said.

Difficult road conditions will continue on Saturday and snow and sleet with fall throughout Friday night. Windspeeds of between 15–17 m/s are forecast.

The agency recommends checking the road conditions on the portal www.tarktee.ee before traveling.

You can also see conditions across the country on the Environment Agency's website.

