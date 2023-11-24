Road conditions difficult across Estonia

News
Snowy road.
Snowy road. Source: Margus Muld/ERR
News

Snow, sleet, and rain are falling across Estonia on Friday night causing difficult conditions on the roads.

"Road temperatures will drop to below freezing everywhere in the evening and wet road surfaces will become icy and slippery. Roads are at high risk of slippery conditions," said Siim Vaikmaa, head of the Traffic Management Center at the Transport Authority. 

The situation is worse in north, central, and west Estonia.

"All road maintenance crews are doing their best and all the equipment is out, but it will take time to clear all the roads, as the rain will soon cover the roads with snow or slush again," a press release said. 

Difficult road conditions will continue on Saturday and snow and sleet with fall throughout Friday night. Windspeeds of between 15–17 m/s are forecast.

The agency recommends checking the road conditions on the portal www.tarktee.ee before traveling.   

You can also see conditions across the country on the Environment Agency's website.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

21:32

Analyst: Rapid wage growth puts exporters in a difficult situation

20:45

Road conditions difficult across Estonia

20:38

Poetry publisher wins Latvian, Estonian Language Promotion Award

20:21

Interior minister against linking hate speech law to confidence vote

20:00

Tallinn international robotics festival attracts over 3,000 competitors

19:41

PPA puts more barriers on Estonian-Russian border

19:25

Immigration quota residence permit booking appointments open November 27

18:51

Estonian MFA wants to scrap Kyiv embassy's extra security measures

18:26

Norwegian PM: We want to see a high north with low tension

17:57

Plans to elevate legal status of Seto and Võro languages moving forward

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

22.11

Snowstorm to cause driving difficulties, power outages likely

21.11

Estonia makes Euro 2024 play-offs thanks to Czech Republic win

22.11

Not only Fudy, but also Bolt food courier service in the red

23.11

Experts say Estonia needs civil defense service

22.11

Europe's oldest compass found in Lootsi wreck, even older cog still underground

23.11

Estonia's third-country migrant quota for 2024 set at 1,303

10:00

Statistics: Q3 2023 mean monthly wage in Estonia €1,812, median wage €1,500

22.11

Estonia moves spring break up one week

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: