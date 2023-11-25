Orange color and light on – in unity to end violence against women

The global theme of this year's "16 Days of Activism" against gender-based violence, which runs from November 25 to December 10, 2023, is "UNITE! Invest to prevent violence against women and girls."

Violence against women – particularly intimate partner violence and sexual violence – is a major public problem and a violation of women's human rights.

Nearly 89,000 women and girls were killed intentionally in 2022 across the globe, says a new research paper, "Gender-related killings of women and girls (femicide/feminicide)," the United Nations office reported.

This figure represents the highest yearly number recorded in the past two decades, the report states. The data collected suggest that the increase in female homicides occurred despite a drop in the overall number of homicides.

In Estonia 7,896 domestic violence reports were registered in 2022.

46 percent of all violent crimes were domestic violence crimes. 86 percent of domestic violence perpetrators were men, while 79 percent of domestic violence victims were women. An estimated 26 percent of domestic violence crimes were believed to involve child victims or witnesses.

The first survey of its kind and scale Statistics Estonia has carried out suggests that as many as 41 percent of women have experienced intimate partner violence; 39 percent of women have suffered psychological violence; 13 percent had experienced physical violence (including threats); 9 percent had suffered sexual violence, the Estonian agency reported.

Young women aged 18-29 were the most likely to have experienced violence, according to the survey. Also women at basic education or lower (48 percent of the total) and women with certain limitations in everyday activities for health reasons (50 percent) were more likely than average to suffer intimate partner violence.

"The statistics are shocking, and almost no one is completely untouched by domestic violence. There are perpetrators and victims, often with children as witnesses, across all ages, professions and social groups. The campaign by Tallinn's cultural institutions won't end violence, but it will hopefully help people notice it, think about it, and thereby reduce it," Tallinn Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja (SDE) said introducing the activities planned in the city.

In Estonia, in addition to women's shelters, the President Kaljulaid Foundation also leads the way in raising awareness about, and supporting victims of, domestic violence. Several cultural events are being held under the foundation's initiative over the next few weeks.

The Tallinn City Council building, the LED lampposts on Freedom Square (Vabaduse väljak), and the Haabersti viaduct will be illuminated in orange to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Orange lapel pins and orange colors in general will be worn in support for the domestic violence awareness campaign over the next couple of weeks.

"Our ministry turned orange on the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women," Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said in his social media post on the occasion of hosting the EU and the NATO member state ambassadors in Estonia on the international day of combating violence against women.

Our ministry turnedon the occasion of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.



It was an honour to host #EU & #NATO member state ambassadors in Estonia to confirm our dedication to combating violence against women. #OrangeTheWorld #NoExcuse pic.twitter.com/uJBupIMmt2 — Margus Tsahkna (@Tsahkna) November 25, 2023

"There is no excuse to gender-based violence," states the Estonian representation in the EU as the international campaign "16 Days of Activism," also known as "Orange The World," begins today. Minister of Culture Heidy Purga joined the annual campaign.

There is #NoExcuse to gender-based violence.



As #16DaysofActivism begins, also known as #OrangeTheWorld, Minister of Culture Heidy Purga & other #EYCS ministers joined the annual campaign.



Let's speak up, support survivors & potential victims, invest to prevent & protect. pic.twitter.com/uqjFSUeD2H — Estonia in the EU (@EEinEU) November 24, 2023

The United Nations' declaration on the elimination of violence against women defines this behavior as an "act of gender-based violence that results in, or is likely to result in, physical, sexual or mental harm or suffering to women, including threats of such acts, coercion or arbitrary deprivation of liberty, whether occurring in public or in private life."

The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women marks the launch of the UNiTE campaign from November 25 to December 10 — an initiative of 16 days of activism concluding on the day that commemorates the International Human Rights Day, December 10.

Those who know or suspect someone they know is a victim of mental, physical, economic, or sexual violence, are advised to seek help immediately via the following channels.

112 – Emergency number for life-threatening situations

116 006 – Social Insurance Board's 24/7 victim support crisis phone

116 111 – Social Insurance Board's 24/7 children's help phone

116 123 – Emotional support and spiritual care phone (Daily between 10 a.m. and midnight. Spiritual caregivers are available from 4 p.m. to midnight)

660 6077 – Social Insurance Board's violence renunciation support line (Weekdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

palunabi.ee – Social Insurance Board's victim support website

lasteabi.ee – Social Insurance Board's children's aid website (also in English)

Email counselors at [email protected].

Additionally, there are also women's support centers, support for victims of sexual violence, and the Social Insurance Board's free online mental health counseling service.

