Several Tallinn bus routes changing on Friday

Several bus lines in Tallinn will add an extra stop or revise their timetables from Friday to add the Liiva stop to their routes.

Bus routes No. 5, 32, and 57 will add a city centre-bound stop at Liiva on Männiku Road, providing more convenient connections to Liiva train station.

Additionally, to improve schedule reliability, adjustments will be made to the timetables of routes No. 4, 10, 20, 20A, 23, 27, 28, 36, 37, 40, 61, and 67.

The schedules of routes No. 44 and 51 will also be synchronized for better coordination, while the schedules of routes No. 21A and 38 will be aligned more closely with the start and end times of the school day.

Detailed information about the schedules, routes, and stops can be found on the website transport.tallinn.ee.

