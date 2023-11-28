Several Tallinn bus routes changing on Friday

News
Tallinn.
Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Several bus lines in Tallinn will add an extra stop or revise their timetables from Friday to add the Liiva stop to their routes.

Bus routes No. 5, 32, and 57 will add a city centre-bound stop at Liiva on Männiku Road, providing more convenient connections to Liiva train station.

Additionally, to improve schedule reliability, adjustments will be made to the timetables of routes No. 4, 10, 20, 20A, 23, 27, 28, 36, 37, 40, 61, and 67.

The schedules of routes No. 44 and 51 will also be synchronized for better coordination, while the schedules of routes No. 21A and 38 will be aligned more closely with the start and end times of the school day.

Detailed information about the schedules, routes, and stops can be found on the website transport.tallinn.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

global estonian report

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:30

Tallinn should have enough money for snow clearing this year

19:00

PM Kallas refrains from ruling out potential cut to parental benefits

18:34

Martin Mölder: The time to fix Estonia's political system is now

18:20

Utilitas to build Tallinn's largest solar park

17:51

Baltics, Poland, Ukraine submit gulag birch bark letters to UNESCO register

17:26

Several Tallinn bus routes changing on Friday

16:55

Finland to close its entire eastern border from Thursday

16:47

Bankruptcy trustees appeal to minister to break free from debt-laden bailiffs

16:20

Tallinn to expand electric scooter parking areas next year

16:17

Researcher: Cost of living largely behind birth rate slump in Estonia

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10:24

Retired general: So far US has not fully committed to Ukrainian victory

26.11

Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2023 – Estonia comes second to last

27.11

Anchor that broke pipeline and cables could have been dragged for hundreds of kilometers

27.11

Tallinn planning €7 million insect-friendly green corridor

27.11

City of Tallinn says clearing capital's sidewalks would cost around €26 million

08:10

Blizzard conditions lead to lengthy Narva highway traffic jam Monday night

09:38

Kaja Kallas: I am not considering a return to Europe

27.11

Experts: Russian losses are not yet high enough to end the war

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: