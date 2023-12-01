Estonia sends 20 fewer diplomats to OSCE after losing chairmanship

Estonia would have sent 20 diplomats to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in Vienna if its chairmanship campaign had been successful in 2024. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will not save much money, as the position was funded by its internal resources.

Ministry spokesperson Bretty Sarapuu told ERR on Friday: "If Estonia had held the OSCE Chairmanship, this would have required sending around 20 additional diplomats to the Estonian Permanent Mission to the OSCE in Vienna. Until the last minute, Estonia was ready to mobilize quickly and plans were in place. This would have meant a radical reorganization of the allocation of both financial and human resources within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, so there are no potential savings from not holding the presidency."

She said the ministry's budget will not change.

Estonia has a team of five at the OSCE, Sarapuu said.

Russia and Belarus vetoed Estonia's candidacy last month. Malta will now hold the title next year.

This morning, Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said losing the position will not greatly affect Estonia's credentials.

The OSCE is a regional security-oriented intergovernmental organization comprising member states in Europe, North America, and Asia. Its mandate includes issues such as arms control, the promotion of human rights, freedom of the press, and free and fair election

