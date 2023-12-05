Nordic Fibreboard dismisses CEO Aigar Kallas after just one week

The management of listed Estonian medium-density fiberboard (MDF) producer Nordic Fibreboard AS on Monday dismissed Aigar Kallas just one week after appointing him CEO and member of the company's management board.

The company announced in a market notice published Monday afternoon that the supervisory board of Nordic Fibreboard AS had decided to recall management board member and CEO Aigar Kallas as of December 4, noting that the company's management board would henceforth operate with the members Enel Äkke and Kevin Gustasson.

The market notice did not indicate the reason for Kallas' same-day dismissal.

One week prior, on November 27, Nordic Fibreboard announced that its supervisory board had elected Kallas as CEO and a new member of the company's management board for a three-year term beginning that day.

Aigar Kallas earned a degree in forest engineering from the Estonian Agricultural University (now Estonian University of Life Sciences, EMÜ) in 1995 and master's degree in agricultural and resource economics from the University of California, Berkeley in 2000.

He has worked in several managerial roles in both the public and private sectors in Estonia and neighboring countries, and from 2007-2022 served as CEO of Estonia's State Forest Management Center (Riigimetsa Majandamise Keskus, RMK).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!