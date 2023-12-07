Thursday in Estonia remains cold, though with little to no snow

The cold weather in Estonia and across the region remains Thursday, though the arrival of a low pressure area from the West will moderate this from Sunday onward.

A high pressure area over Northwestern Russia and extending over Estonia and Finland is keeping temperatures low – below -20 degrees celsius on the other side of Peipsi järv and -27 degrees in Northern Finland; cloud cover in Estonia will stop the mercury plummeting to that low a level here, however.

Wednesday night again saw colder temperatures in the East, Center and South (as low as -18 degrees in Ida-Viru County and in Jõgeva County. Tallinn's average temperature stood at -12 degrees, while Western Estonia (-9 degrees), Hiiumaa (-7 degrees) and Saaremaa (-3 degrees) saw milder values.

Weather map for the morning of Thursday, December 7, 2023. Source: ERR

Thursday morning dawns cloudy but with no snowfall, and southeasterlies in gusts of up to 12 meters per second in coastal areas will make things feel even colder. The low temperatures (down to -15 degrees in the East, again much milder over the islands) remain.

Daytime weather map for Thursday, December 7, 2023. Source: ERR

During the day, the sun will peep through at times as southeasterlies pick up slightly. The average temperature on the mainland will range from -10 to -8 degrees in the East, Center and in Tallinn, and -7 to -5 degrees in the Southwest and West – reaching zero on Saaremaa.

On Friday, a high-pressure area will remain strong in the east, while a low-pressure area will close in on the west, maintaining the temperature gradient mentioned above.

The current, very wintry conditions are set to continue into the weekend, and overnight Friday to Saturday average temperatures are set to be as low as -15 degrees. Thereafter it will "warm" up somewhat: Minus six on average on Sunday, and -3 degrees on Monday. On the other hand, winds will pick up, meaning there is no chance of being able to cut down on the winter apparel when going out and about.

Four-day weather prognosis for Estonia, Friday, December 8 to Monday, December 11. Source: ERR

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!