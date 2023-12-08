Friday's weather in Estonia continues to be cold and snowy

News
Snowfall in Estonia
Snowfall in Estonia Source: Visit Estonia / Social Media
News

Friday in Estonia brings continued snowfall nationwide, though while the snow will remain over the weekend and into the new week, temperatures will start to rise from Sunday, and by Tuesday, nighttime averages will be considerably milder than the daytime averages of recent days.

The reason for this is an area of low pressure over the Southern Baltic and moving towards Estonia. At the moment, a large high pressure zone over Northwestern Russia is responsible for the weather conditions up to now, including the low temperatures.

Precipitation is the order of the day across Northern Europe, though this will fall as rain and sleet in the West, and rather more as snow the further East you go.

Thursday night was cold again, particularly in the East, where the mercury fell to -14 degrees in Ida-Viru County, -11 degrees in Tallinn and South and Central Estonia, and milder in the islands (-3 degrees on average in Saaremaa).

Southeasterlies of 8-10 meters per second in gusts up to 16 meters per second made it feel even colder to anyone who was out and about braving the conditions.

Weather map for the morning of December 8, 2023. Source: ERR

The morning dawns overcast – sunrise in Tartu is at 8.47 a.m. Friday, Tallinn 16 minutes later, at 9.03 a.m.

Snowfall in the South and West at night continues into the morning, spreading further to the southeasternmost parts of the country. In fact only Lääne-Viru and Ida-Viru counties will be snowfall free, and even then only in the morning.

The southeasterlies continue through the morning and with temperatures of -13 to -9 degrees on the mainland, again milder over the islands.

Daytime weather map, December 8, 2023. Source: ERR

During the day there will be little change in conditions. Temperatures will rise slightly, to mostly single figures, though again milder on the islands (-6 to -3 degrees) and in the West and in and around Tallinn (-8 to -7 degrees) than in the Center, South and East (a fairly uniform -10 to -9 degrees).

The snowfall will spread to cover the entire country daytime, in the teeth of the continued southeasterlies (5-10 meters per second, in gusts upt o 13 meters per second), so journey time estimations should be adjusted accordingly if heading out to Christmas parties or elsewhere, and care should be taken when driving.

As a new low pressure arrives from the Southern Baltic from the weekend, temperatures will start to get milder, though the heavy snowfall will remain.

Four-day weather prognosis in Estonia, Saturday, December 9-Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Source: ERR

Whereas Saturday will still be cold – on average -9 degrees during the day and -13 degrees the preceding evening – from Sunday the mercury will start to climb, from -4 degrees, to zero on average nationwide Tuesday, and just -2 degrees at night, on average. Since the snowfall will remain, this should be accounted for when out and about.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Barbara Oja

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' weather forecaster Siret Tuula.

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:56

Bank of Estonia DG: Tougher times still ahead for labor market

09:15

Major General Ilmar Tamm confirmed new Defense League commander

09:08

EKRE leader: Likelihood of extraordinary elections lessened

08:28

President Alar Karis signs amendments to 2023 state budget into effect

08:16

Estonia will not challenge court decision to stop extradition of crypto traders

07:53

Friday's weather in Estonia continues to be cold and snowy

07:49

Estonian government to seek compromise over hate speech law

07.12

Latvian Prime Minister to ERR: Our state budget is socially balanced

07.12

Mihkelson: Russia is not as isolated as we would like it to be

07.12

Analysts expect moderate decline in Euribor next year

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

06.12

Kallas has used private jet 28 times in three years

07.12

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

06.12

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings

07.12

Cold weather pushes Estonia's electricity consumption close to all-time high

07.12

Estonia to break off legal assistance agreement with Russia

06.12

Police want to avoid a repeat of the Tallinn pro-Palestinian protest

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: