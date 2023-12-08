ERR presents all Eesti Laul 2024 competition entries and videos

News
Eesti Laul 2024.
Eesti Laul 2024. Source: Toon Vugts
News

ERR will showcase all Eesti Laul 2024 song contest entries on Friday. All 20 songs can already and exclusively be listened to on the new Eesti Raadio mobile application, while the music videos and interviews with artists will air on the "Eesti Laul 2024. Start" special on ETV at 8 p.m.

"Eesti Laul is off to an especially exuberant start this year where we are first presenting all the songs in the new Eesti Raadio app and bringing all videos and artists to viewers Friday night. It is a veritable feast of music, with enough new content to last throughout the day," said Karmel Killandi, editor-in-chief of culture and entertainment programming at ERR.

The Eesti Laul 2024 song contest sees 20 songs battling it out for the win, five of which have already secured a place in the final. The other five out of 15 to make the final will be determined in the semi-final to be held in Tartu.

The "Eesti Laul 2024. Start" show on ETV (in Estonian) will treat viewers to all 20 videos and showcase both the finalists and semi-finalists. All videos can be caught via ERR's Jupiter streaming service starting from Friday evening.

The Eesti Laul semi-final will be held in Tartu on January 20. Tickets are already available via Piletilevi. The final will be held at the Tondiraba Ice Rink in Tallinn on Febuary 17, with Grete Kuld and Tõnis Niinemets your hosts.

Eesti Laul 2024 finalists (in alphabetical order):

Brother Apollo "Bad Boy"
Authors: Erkki Sippel, Joseph Miettinen, Iiro Grönroos, Anu Volmer

Carlos Ukareda "Never Growing Up"
Authors: Carlos Ukareda, Steven Ilves

Daniel Levi "Over the Moon"
Authors: Daniel Levi Viinalass, Victor Crone, Vallo Kikas

Nele-Liis Vaiksoo "Käte ümber jää"
Authors: Peter Põder, Allan Kasuk, Nele-Liis Vaiksoo, Marek Sadam

Uudo Sepp, Sarah Murray "Still Love"
Authors: Liis Hainla, Uudo Sepp, Joel Sundkvist, Aleksi Wiklund

Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists (in alphabetical order):

5Miinust x Puuluup "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi"
Authors: korea, kohver, lancelot, päevakoer, Marko Veisson, Ramo Teder, Kim Wennerström

Anet Vaikmaa "Serotoniin"
Author: Sven Lõhmus

Antsud "Vetevaim"
Authors: Aile Alveus, Antsud

Cartoon, Ewert Sundja "Oblivion"
Authors: Joosep Järvesaar, Hugo Martin Maasikas, Ewert Sundja

Cecilia "FOMO"
Authors: Cecilia-Martina Mägi, Sander Sadam, Liis Hainla

Ewert and The Two Dragons "Hold Me Now"
Authors: Ewert Sundja, Erki Pärnoja, Ivo Etti, Kristjan Kallas

Inga "No Dog On a Leash"
Authors: Inga Tislar, Markus Palo

Ingmar "Dreaming"
Author: Ingmar Erik Kiviloo

Laura "Here's Where I Draw the Line"
Authors: Laura Põldvere, Johannes Lõhmus

Ollie "My Friend"
Author: Oliver Mazurtšak

Peter Põder "Korra veel"
Author: Peter Põder

Silver Jusilo "Lately"
Authors: Silver Jusilo, Markus Palo

Sofia Rubina "Be Good"
Authors: Jason Hunter, Robert Stanley Montes, Renae Rain

Traffic "Wunderbar"
Authors: Stig Rästa, Silver Laas

Yonna "I Don't Know About You"
Authors: Johanna Eendra, Jakob Kaarma, Semjon Greef

ERR's newest mobile app Eesti Raadio can be downloaded via Google Play and the App Store. The application can be found by typing in the keyword "ERR Eesti Raadio."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:11

UK government minister thanks Tapa-based British Army troops for their service

13:33

Parempoolsed to run full list at next year's European Parliament election

12:47

President refuses to promulgate a law due to rules of proceedings violation

12:15

Raimond Kaljulaid: NATO future unsure without defense spending spike

11:21

Foreign Minister: Every Estonian is an ambassador for their country

10:54

Addiction and mental health issues manifesting behind the wheel

10:24

Watch again: Virtual forum for Estonians across globe Updated

10:20

Statistics: Hotel guest numbers in Estonia down by 7 percent in October

09:56

Bank of Estonia DG: Tougher times still ahead for labor market

09:15

Major General Ilmar Tamm confirmed new Defense League commander

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

07.12

2024 minimum wage in Estonia confirmed at €820 per month

06.12

Kallas has used private jet 28 times in three years

06.12

Free pizza on offer as Estonia's first Domino's opens in Tallinn

07.12

Cold weather pushes Estonia's electricity consumption close to all-time high

07.12

Estonia to break off legal assistance agreement with Russia

07.12

Analysts expect moderate decline in Euribor next year

05.12

Estonia drops to fourth in latest PISA rankings

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: