ERR presents all Eesti Laul 2024 competition entries and videos

ERR will showcase all Eesti Laul 2024 song contest entries on Friday. All 20 songs can already and exclusively be listened to on the new Eesti Raadio mobile application, while the music videos and interviews with artists will air on the "Eesti Laul 2024. Start" special on ETV at 8 p.m.

"Eesti Laul is off to an especially exuberant start this year where we are first presenting all the songs in the new Eesti Raadio app and bringing all videos and artists to viewers Friday night. It is a veritable feast of music, with enough new content to last throughout the day," said Karmel Killandi, editor-in-chief of culture and entertainment programming at ERR.

The Eesti Laul 2024 song contest sees 20 songs battling it out for the win, five of which have already secured a place in the final. The other five out of 15 to make the final will be determined in the semi-final to be held in Tartu.

The "Eesti Laul 2024. Start" show on ETV (in Estonian) will treat viewers to all 20 videos and showcase both the finalists and semi-finalists. All videos can be caught via ERR's Jupiter streaming service starting from Friday evening.

The Eesti Laul semi-final will be held in Tartu on January 20. Tickets are already available via Piletilevi. The final will be held at the Tondiraba Ice Rink in Tallinn on Febuary 17, with Grete Kuld and Tõnis Niinemets your hosts.

Eesti Laul 2024 finalists (in alphabetical order):

Brother Apollo "Bad Boy"

Authors: Erkki Sippel, Joseph Miettinen, Iiro Grönroos, Anu Volmer

Carlos Ukareda "Never Growing Up"

Authors: Carlos Ukareda, Steven Ilves

Daniel Levi "Over the Moon"

Authors: Daniel Levi Viinalass, Victor Crone, Vallo Kikas

Nele-Liis Vaiksoo "Käte ümber jää"

Authors: Peter Põder, Allan Kasuk, Nele-Liis Vaiksoo, Marek Sadam

Uudo Sepp, Sarah Murray "Still Love"

Authors: Liis Hainla, Uudo Sepp, Joel Sundkvist, Aleksi Wiklund

Eesti Laul 2024 semi-finalists (in alphabetical order):

5Miinust x Puuluup "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi"

Authors: korea, kohver, lancelot, päevakoer, Marko Veisson, Ramo Teder, Kim Wennerström

Anet Vaikmaa "Serotoniin"

Author: Sven Lõhmus

Antsud "Vetevaim"

Authors: Aile Alveus, Antsud

Cartoon, Ewert Sundja "Oblivion"

Authors: Joosep Järvesaar, Hugo Martin Maasikas, Ewert Sundja

Cecilia "FOMO"

Authors: Cecilia-Martina Mägi, Sander Sadam, Liis Hainla

Ewert and The Two Dragons "Hold Me Now"

Authors: Ewert Sundja, Erki Pärnoja, Ivo Etti, Kristjan Kallas

Inga "No Dog On a Leash"

Authors: Inga Tislar, Markus Palo

Ingmar "Dreaming"

Author: Ingmar Erik Kiviloo

Laura "Here's Where I Draw the Line"

Authors: Laura Põldvere, Johannes Lõhmus

Ollie "My Friend"

Author: Oliver Mazurtšak

Peter Põder "Korra veel"

Author: Peter Põder

Silver Jusilo "Lately"

Authors: Silver Jusilo, Markus Palo

Sofia Rubina "Be Good"

Authors: Jason Hunter, Robert Stanley Montes, Renae Rain

Traffic "Wunderbar"

Authors: Stig Rästa, Silver Laas

Yonna "I Don't Know About You"

Authors: Johanna Eendra, Jakob Kaarma, Semjon Greef

ERR's newest mobile app Eesti Raadio can be downloaded via Google Play and the App Store. The application can be found by typing in the keyword "ERR Eesti Raadio."

