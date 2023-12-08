'Sudoku' wins University of Tartu's new academic building design

Tartu's new
Tartu's new "Sudoku" building. Source: Tartu University
A competition panel revealed the winning designs for an academic and research building on the Maarjamõisa field on December 8. The winning architectural solution is "Sudoku" by Kauss Arhitektuur OÜ and Väli OÜ.

The chair of the jury, Kstina Noormets, Director of Administration at the University of Tartu, said that the jury was unanimous in choosing the winning entry, as it stood out among other works for its well-thought-out solutions and clear and compact presentation.

The university invites the winning author to take part in a negotiated procurement procedure without announcing a notice.

"We have planned up to two years, 2024–2025, for designing the academic and research building and intend to start the construction works in 2026. The estimated cost of the whole project will be €60 million which we have included in the university's investment budget. However, we will know the exact amount after the end of the design process," Noormets explained.

The estimated cost of designing the winning project is €3.19 million excluding VAT. 

"Sudoku" Source: Tartu University

Authors of the entry are architects and interior architects of Kauss Arhitektuur OÜ: Kristiina Aasvee, Lauri Eltermaa, Teele Kapsta, Hanna Riin Kink, Anna-Grete Konsap, Allan Pilter, Elise Roos, Sander Joosep Siigur, Kaur Talpsep and Sten Vendik; and landscape architects of Väli OÜ: Kristian Nigul, Kadi Nigul, Kadri Uusen and Katariina Lepiku.

The goal of the architectural competition was to find a design for the construction of an academic and research building and the landscaping of the surrounding area on the Maarjamõisa field.

The new building at Maarjavälja will house the university's Institute of Technology, the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology, the Institute of Pharmacy, and the Institute of Bioengineering, which starts operation as of January 1, 2024.

An exhibition displaying all the 10 entries to the architectural competition will be open on the ground floor of the University of Tartu Library until the end of January.

Editor: Kristina Kersa

'Sudoku' wins University of Tartu's new academic building design

