Gallery: Baltic presidents discuss EU enlargement, security in Tallinn

News
The Baltic presidents in Tallinn on December 11, 2023.
The Baltic presidents in Tallinn on December 11, 2023. Source: Ilmārs Znotiņš/ Office of the Latvian President
News

The presidents of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania met in Tallinn on Monday (December 11) to discuss European Union enlargement, Ukraine and Moldova's accessions progress, and regional defense.

Alar Karis, Edgars Rinkevics, and Gitanas Nauseda visited Pelgulinna State High School and discussed the role of young people in a democratic society and the impact of populism in Europe.

"We talked about democracy and how young people can better influence our future policies. Also, about the importance of human rights and freedom to choose your destiny. Freedom to choose own destiny is something we wish for every individual and state," Karis said in a statement.

The presidents also touched on EU enlargement which will be discussed at the European Council meeting in Brussels this week.

"Together, we are hoping to move forward in fulfilling their European dream," Karis said. "Decisions we shall make will send a global signal. It is our moment to show that the EU is determined and strong, preparing to grow stronger. It is our chance to make a strategic investment in European peace, security, and prosperity. We must use this momentum wisely and proceed with the EU´s most successful policy – the enlargement."

A joint press conference discussing Baltic cooperation can be seen below.

The heads of state also watched a performance by students from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater.

The discussion titled "Lost in the Process? Youth, Democracy & Populism" at Pelgulinna State Secondary School can be watched below.

The visit marked the end of the Estonian presidency of the Baltic cooperation, which Lithuania will lead in 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:55

Gynecologist: Women over 50 also give birth in Estonia

18:35

Estonia's Milrem Robotics, Ukraine's defense industry sign cooperation agreement

18:06

Turu-uuringute poll: Isamaa remain most popular party, EKRE drop to third

17:47

Rapid wage growth has boosted alcohol consumption in Estonia

17:24

Public Christmas tree tradition has strong roots in Estonia

16:55

Estonia looking to procure another island ferry

16:26

Gallery: Baltic presidents discuss EU enlargement, security in Tallinn

15:59

Gallery: RMK lights up eight nature tourism destinations

15:29

Daily: Estonian MEP Yana Toom helps pay legal costs of pro-Kremlin activist

14:49

TSO: Current oil shale power capacity not enough to ensure supply security by 2030

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

10.12

In crisis, Estonia wouldn't issue arms to civilians as Ukraine did

03.12

Polish security chief: NATO Eastern Flank states have 3 years to prepare for Russia attack

10.12

Estonia's 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' wins best doc at European Film Awards

08.12

Estonia's section of Rail Baltic to cost around €3 billion

11:56

Infortar IPO share price comes to €26

09:14

Colonel: Russia has the upper hand in some areas of soft power

11:01

Study: Freedom of speech perceived as biggest human rights concern in Estonia

10.12

One dead in overnight Pirita house fire

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: