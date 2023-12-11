Gallery: Baltic presidents discuss EU enlargement, security in Tallinn

The presidents of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania met in Tallinn on Monday (December 11) to discuss European Union enlargement, Ukraine and Moldova's accessions progress, and regional defense.

Alar Karis, Edgars Rinkevics, and Gitanas Nauseda visited Pelgulinna State High School and discussed the role of young people in a democratic society and the impact of populism in Europe.

"We talked about democracy and how young people can better influence our future policies. Also, about the importance of human rights and freedom to choose your destiny. Freedom to choose own destiny is something we wish for every individual and state," Karis said in a statement.

The presidents also touched on EU enlargement which will be discussed at the European Council meeting in Brussels this week.

"Together, we are hoping to move forward in fulfilling their European dream," Karis said. "Decisions we shall make will send a global signal. It is our moment to show that the EU is determined and strong, preparing to grow stronger. It is our chance to make a strategic investment in European peace, security, and prosperity. We must use this momentum wisely and proceed with the EU´s most successful policy – the enlargement."

A joint press conference discussing Baltic cooperation can be seen below.

The heads of state also watched a performance by students from the Estonian Academy of Music and Theater.

The discussion titled "Lost in the Process? Youth, Democracy & Populism" at Pelgulinna State Secondary School can be watched below.

The visit marked the end of the Estonian presidency of the Baltic cooperation, which Lithuania will lead in 2024.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!