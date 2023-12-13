People not rushing to buy cars in fear of looming VAT hike and car tax yet

News
New cars.
New cars. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Despite solid November figures, new car sales have not reached the pre-pandemic level in Estonia. The looming VAT hike and the possible arrival of a car tax in 2025 have not caused people to rush into buying cars.

November saw sales of new cars grow 28 percent year-over-year to 1,827 vehicles sold. Dealers believe the spike is mainly down to last year's low reference base, while discounts also have a role to play.

Over 21,000 new vehicles have been sold in Estonia so far in 2023, up 9 percent compared to the same period last year.

Meelis Telliskivi, head of the Estonian Car Dealerships and Services Association (AMTEL), said that while sales are up, the market has not bounced back to pre-Covid levels.

He said that while November sales figures are above recent years' results, dealerships shifted over 2,000 cars in November in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Raimo Koppel, executive manager of Viking Motors, said that while dealerships have plenty of vehicles in their warehouses and are offering discounts, the high Euribor rate is keeping buyer interest down.

Almost every other vehicle sold in November was a hybrid, while full electric vehicles made up 7 percent of sales. Raimo Koppel believes this could climb to 15 percent in the coming years.

Things are different on the used cars market.

"When it comes to second-hand vehicles, diesel is king and its relative importance is growing. People also tend to buy larger used vehicles," Telliskivi said.

Janek Eskor, head of sales for Topauto, suggested that next year's VAT hike (from 20 percent to 22 percent) and the possibility of a car tax landing in 2025 are not affecting sales at the moment.

He added that customers have postponed decisions to buy to wait and see what the new vehicle registration fee will be.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

Related

eesti laul 2024

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:37

People not rushing to buy cars in fear of looming VAT hike and car tax yet

09:00

Poll: Isamaa's rise stalls

08:25

Another 40 kilometers of Estonia's eastern border completed

12.12

Tallinn to ask Riga City Council about snow clearing policy Updated

12.12

Minister proposes building new gas-hydrogen power plant in Narva

12.12

Baltics want Russian, Belarusian athletes Olympic decision reversed

12.12

Estonia running for UN Human Rights Council 2026-2028

12.12

Finland to reopen two border crossing points with Russia

12.12

Niina Petrõkina likely out of Euro Figure Skating Championships with injury

12.12

Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk to visit Tallinn

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

12.12

Tallinn to ask Riga City Council about snow clearing policy Updated

10.12

In crisis, Estonia wouldn't issue arms to civilians as Ukraine did

11.12

Baltic presidents: If Russia wins the war, the whole of Europe is in danger

12.12

Colorful mandarin duck becomes star after deciding to spend winter in Tartu

12.12

Competition watchdog: Greed not behind food price hikes in Estonia

12.12

Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk to visit Tallinn

12.12

Union: Teachers' strike planned for January 22

28.10

UN General Assembly adopts Gaza resolution, calls for immediate 'truce'

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: