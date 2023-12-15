Tallinn launches sustainable event guidelines

Tallinn marked its second anniversary as a UNESCO City of Music by releasing a set of guidelines for sustainable events.

From spring 2024, organizers are advised to follow the green rider guidelines, which were presented at an event celebrating the two-year anniversary.

Developed in cooperation with Tallinn Music Week and the Viljandi Folk Music Festival, the green rider includes recommendations for sustainable events and practical examples, helping organizers align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Deputy Mayor Kaarel Oja called the first two years inspiring.

"We've launched various initiatives and events in close collaboration with the music sector. This collaboration is gratifying, and even more so is the realization that the city and the music sector share the same dreams. We jointly value improving accessibility to music events and think seriously about organizing events with a smaller footprint," Oja added.

Over the past two years, Tallinn has worked to bring music closer to residents, it said in a statement. This includes offering opportunities for musicians on the international stage.

This year it held the first Tallinn Children's Jazz Festival KRÄSH, launched a youth discount ticket scheme, and curated gathering space and performance opportunities for youth during the Song and Dance Festival. The Tallinn Musical Trail, a free online audio guide, was also launched in the second half of the year.

Free school concerts reached over 12,000 students with live music and The Tallinn Youth Choir Festival returned, uniting 460 choir singers from across the country.

This year also saw the completion of the first phase of Tallinn's music policy analysis. The first part gives an overview of how Tallinn, through various sector policies, relates to the city's music world. The second part outlines the needs of sector participants. Music Estonia's analysis explored the development and management of the City of Music as a cooperation platform.

