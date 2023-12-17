Over 7,000 consumers without power Sunday morning

The number of power failures caused by strong wind and precipitation climbed to 13,000 in the wee hours of Sunday, with a little over 7,600 consumers still without electricity by 7 a.m.

Data from DSO Elektrilevi's website suggests power outages were most numerous in Rapla County where the level of coverage was 90.2 percent. This came to 95.3 percent in Valga County, 96.5 percent in Viljandi County and 97.7 percent in Võru County all of which were also affected.

Ninety-five outages caused by weather conditions affected a total of 7,668 customers at 7 a.m. Sunday.

There were 18 weather-related outages in Rapla County affecting 2,672 customers, while 1,059 households were affected in Viljandi County. Valga, Tartu and Pärnu counties also experienced outages.

At the height of the disruption, 13,957 customers were without electricity at 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

During the previous major wave of power failures, 17,951 customers had no power in the morning of December 13.

The Estonian Rescue Board warned on Saturday that changing weather conditions could cause further power cuts and advised people to take precautions to ensure they are prepared in case of disruptions.

"Trees breaking due to the weight of the snow have been giving rescue workers a hard time over the past few weeks. As the snow melts, it will become even heavier, breaking trees and branches, and could cause further power cuts, as well as increasing the risk of slippery roads," said Leho Lemsalu of the Rescue Board, in a press release.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!